Longest losing streaks in NBA history

In the fast-paced world of the NBA , teams inevitably face tough stretches where losses pile up. These downturns offer a glimpse into the challenges of professional basketball, revealing both the strengths and weaknesses of each team.

From thrilling victories to disappointing defeats, the NBA is a rollercoaster of highs and lows. Let’s take a closer look at these moments, exploring the ups and downs that shape the league.

Regular Season Losing Streak Records

Playoff Losing Streak Records

1. 14 games: Detroit Pistons (2007-present)

2. 13 games: New York Knicks (2000-2012)

3 (tie). 12 games: Memphis Grizzlies (2003-2011)

3 (tie). 12 games: Charlotte Hornets (2001-2016)

5 (tie). 11 games: Baltimore Bullets (1964-1970)

5 (tie). 11 games: Denver Nuggets (1987-1994)

7 (tie). 10 games: Portland Trail Blazers (2015-2019)

7 (tie). 10 games: Sacramento Kings (1980-1996)

7 (tie). 10 games: New Jersey Nets (1983-1992)

7 (tie). 10 games: Portland Trail Blazers (1999-2003)

What is the longest losing streak of all time?

The longest losing streak of all time occurred when the Detroit Pistons lost 28 games in a row during the 2023-2024 record season. The Pistons also hold the record for the longest postseason losing streak. Since 2007, the Pistons have lost 14 (and counting) postseason games.

What is the lowest number of wins in one season?

During the 1947-1948 season, the Providence Steam Rollers recorded a record of 6-42, making their 6 wins the record for the fewest wins in an NBA season.

What is the worst NBA record of all time?

The 2011-2012 Charlotte Bobcats hold the record for the lowest winning percentage in NBA history, with a record of just 7-59 (.106).

