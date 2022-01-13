National Basketball Association LeBron James propelling Lakers forward with move to center 2 hours ago share facebook twitter reddit link

Slowly, but surely, the Los Angeles Lakers are beginning to show signs of life.

After losing five games in a row, the Lakers (21-20) have won four of their past five to climb above .500 and are playing some of their best basketball of the season.

And LeBron James has been at the center of it all — literally and figuratively.

James recently made the switch to being the Lakers' starting center while Anthony Davis is sidelined with a sprained MCL, and veteran centers Dwight Howard and Deandre Jordan struggle to make a mark.

Not only has it unlocked a winning formula for the Lakers, but James' production has soared with the position change.

The Lakers are 5-1 in games he has started at center, with the future Hall of Famer averaging 33.2 points, 8.8 rebounds and 6.8 assists. His efficiency has also been superb during the stretch, shooting 55.6% from the field, 40.9% from 3-point range and 79.5% from the free-throw line.

After playing dedicated point guard and leading the NBA in assists during L.A.'s 2019-20 championship run, James has now made the necessary position change to try to save the Lakers' current season and keep them in the playoff hunt.

Shannon Sharpe lauded James' flexibility, saying that the move was made possible by how wide-open the NBA game is today, which he explained on "Undisputed."

"Now, basically, it's position-less basketball, and it has allowed LeBron James to play the five spot," Sharpe said. "For what he is doing offensively, it is to be commended."

But while the numbers — and results — are hard to argue with, Skip Bayless remains unimpressed by James' position change.

Bayless sees it as a sign of not only desperation by the Lakers, but a move that shows how flawed their roster is currently.

"It has come to this for the Lakers," Bayless said. "They have so little respect for or trust in Dwight, which I just don't understand. But they just don't. They don't want to play Dwight."

With Davis expected to be sidelined for a couple more weeks, the Lakers will presumably continue to lean on small-ball to stay afloat until their All-Star big man returns.

Until then, the same way point-James was a thing for the past two seasons, center-James is the new wave.

