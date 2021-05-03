National Basketball Association LeBron James rips play-in tournament after Lakers continue to struggle 1 hour ago share facebook twitter reddit link

The defending NBA champions are on the defensive ⁠— off the court, at least.

The respective returns of LeBron James and Anthony Davis were supposed to bolster the Los Angeles Lakers as they looked to improve their playoff standing in the competitive Western Conference.

Instead, the Lakers have gone 1-5 since Davis came back on April 22 and have lost both of their games since James returned on Friday.

Sitting at 36-28, the Lakers entered Monday sharing the same record as the Dallas Mavericks and the Portland Trail Blazers.

The Lakers currently hold the No. 6 seed by virtue of tiebreakers, sandwiched by Dallas at No. 5 and Portland No. 7, but the margins are razor-thin.

One of those three teams will presumably wind up with the 7-seed, which means entry to the NBA's new play-in tournament rather than joining the main playoff field, like in years past.

James is not very fond of that scenario.

After Sunday night's 121-114 loss against the 27-38 Toronto Raptors, James didn't hold back with his critique of the play-in format.

"At the end of the day, if I'm not 100%, close to 100%, it don't matter where we land," James said. "... If we end up at sixth, or fifth or whatever the case may be, or we end up in the playoff ⁠— whatever that thing is. Whoever came up with that s--- needs to be fired. But whatever."

As James alluded to, he's still working his way back into form after missing 20 games with a high ankle sprain.

His highly anticipated return on Friday didn't go as planned, ending in a 110-106 loss to the Sacramento Kings.

"The King" scored 16 points in just a shade under 32 minutes of work, including seven points in the second half of the contest.

Then came Sunday's loss to the Raptors, where James put up a very un-LeBron-like 19 points in 27 minutes, 13 of which were scored in the first half.

Making matters worse, James was held out of the game's closing minutes due to soreness in his right ankle.

When LeBron went down on March 20, the Lakers were 28-14 through 42 games, sitting at No. 2 in the West. Now, a month and a half later, the defending champions are voicing concerns about the play-in tournament.

As Skip Bayless noted on "Undisputed," James' tune ⁠— and the vibe around the Lakers overall ⁠— has changed drastically.

On "NBA Game Time," Candace Parker and Greg Anthony pointed to the defensive side of things as the issue most affecting the Lakers' success.

"A lot of the mistakes, it's from rust, but it's also from committing on the defensive end," Parker said. "What has made them so special this year, and especially at the beginning, was the way they defended."

Anthony added to those thoughts, saying the "intensity's not there."

For Shannon Sharpe, while getting stops on defense and LeBron not being at 100% both are glaring issues, Davis' production is the real concern.

"AD was shooting 53% [from the field] before he left. He's shooting 39%. AD can't play the amount of minutes that he's playing and give them 12 points. He can't do it. He can't play the amount of minutes and give them five, six rebounds."

In six games played since coming back from an Achilles injury, Davis is averaging 16.5 points, 6.7 rebounds and 3.2 assists in 29.2 minutes played per game.

The Lakers have won one of those games, an 11-point win against the Orlando Magic, and have lost the rest by an average margin of eight points per game.

Worst of all for Davis, his combined plus-minus of -56 in those six games has been abysmal.

Performances aside, as long as the Lakers make the postseason ⁠— play-in or otherwise ⁠— Nick Wright is confident "Playoff LeBron" will show up and get the job done.

He explained his reasoning, and chided critics for ignoring James' penchant for turning it on in the playoffs, on "First Things First."

The play-in isn't officially a concern for the Lakers right this minute. If they handle their business or get help from other teams around the league, they'd presently avoid that fate as the No. 6 seed.

That's easier said than done, though, with issues continuing to snowball and a less-than-favorable remaining schedule.

With eight games of their regular season remaining, the Lakers face the fifth-toughest schedule, per Tankathon.com.

And there's little time to regroup and rest, as the third-seeded Denver Nuggets await Monday night.

