Will LeBron James look to put on a show in All-Star Game?

1 hour ago

LeBron James will appear in his 18th NBA All-Star Game this weekend, as the three-day event heads to the King's hometown of Cleveland. 

The Los Angeles Lakers superstar will serve as one of the two captains for the game on Sunday night, and on Friday's "Undisputed," Skip Bayless revealed he has high hopes and expectations for James.

"LeBron James is about to win All-Star MVP. This is a game made for him in Year 19 at age 37, because he has turned into an all offense, no defense player." 

Skip Bayless shares his expectations for LeBron James at the NBA All-Star game.

While Bayless' comments could be seen as not exactly praiseworthy of James, there is legitimate reason to believe James can win the MVP award in the All-Star Game.

James has won three All-Star Game MVP awards, with his most recent coming in 2018. With James being back "home" in Cleveland, there is a strong chance he will try to put on a show for the fans he spent 11 seasons with.

For his career, he averages 22.9 points, 6.1 rebounds and 5.8 assists in the All-Star Game, numbers not too far off his career regular-season averages.

Bayless' cohost Shannon Sharpe said he believes James is going to give it his all in the All-Star Game, though he should probably take it easy.

"He has to go. … It's in Cleveland," he said. "You know what should happen? LeBron [is] dealing with a knee issue. He's missed several games because of a knee issue. 

"LeBron should rest, but he's going to want to win this game. He's hasn't lost in this new format and wants to keep that streak alive."

Shannon Sharpe shares what he expects from LeBron at the All-Star Game.

James has already missed 17 games this season with knee and abdominal issues, which makes the All-Star break somewhat of an opportunity for him to heal up.

But if there is one thing that James is known for, it's being a showman.

And with him returning to a place he once called home, with the entire world watching, it would be reasonable to expect him to seize the moment.

