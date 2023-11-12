National Basketball Association
Lakers' LeBron James ruled out (calf) vs. Blazers, will miss first game of the season
Published Nov. 12, 2023 5:04 p.m. ET

Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James will be inactive with a left calf contusion for Sunday's home game against the Portland Trail Blazers, the team announced. 

It will be James' first missed game of this season.

The 38-year-old sustained the injury during Friday's in-season tournament victory against the Phoenix Suns as a result of unintentional contact from Kevin Durant's knee to his shin. James received treatment on the Lakers' bench after the incident.

James was noticeably limping after the game and was later listed as questionable against Portland before being ruled out on Sunday. 

Currently, James is in his 21st NBA season and is averaging a team-high 25.2 points per game along with 8.4 rebounds and 5.4 assists. 

The Lakers will tip off against the Blazers at 10:00 p.m. ET from Crypto.com Arena. 

