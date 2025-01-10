Lakers, Clippers postpone home games on Saturday as LA fires rage on
The Los Angeles Lakers and LA Clippers are postponing their home games on Saturday as a result of the ongoing fires in the greater Los Angeles area.
The Lakers were scheduled to play the San Antonio Spurs at Crypto.com Center in Downtown Los Angeles, while the LA Clippers were set to host the Charlotte Hornets at the Intuit Dome in Inglewood.
The Lakers had already postponed their game against the Hornets on Wednesday. The Clippers just returned from a two-game road trip.
Lakers head coach JJ Redick and his family lost their home to the Palisades Fire. He led the Lakers through practice on Friday and expressed a desire to play on Saturday.
"We're prepared for whatever tomorrow," Redick said. "We, obviously, are going to work with the NBA, the Spurs, the city and do what's right. I want to play tomorrow. I want to coach tomorrow. I want these guys to play tomorrow. If we can play, we'll play."
RELATED: Lakers coach JJ Redick details devastation from Palisades Fire
Kawhi Leonard was excused from the Clippers to help his family evacuate their home on Tuesday. He re-joined the team on Friday.
The Lakers and Clippers both have home games scheduled for Monday, against the Spurs and Miami Heat, respectively.
