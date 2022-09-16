National Basketball Association Lakers add PG Dennis Schröder to crowded backcourt 5 hours ago share facebook twitter reddit link

The Los Angeles Lakers and point guard Dennis Schröder have agreed to a one-year deal worth $2.64 million, according to Stadium's Shams Charania.

The German speedster last played for the Houston Rockets in 2021-22, after being dealt by the Celtics to H-Town alongside a pair of teammates in exchange for center Daniel Theis.

He played just 15 games for the Rockets last season, and averaged 13.5 points, 4.6 assists and 3.3 rebounds per game with Boston and Houston.

Schröder reunites with the Lakers after departing the team in free agency after the 2020-21 season. He averaged 15.4 points and 5.8 assists per game that season and infamously turned down a four-year, $84 million extension midway through the campaign, only to sign with the Celtics for $5.9 million in the ensuing offseason.

The 29-year-old guard holds a career average of 14.2 points per game. He joins a suddenly crowded backcourt that also includes Russell Westbrook, Patrick Beverley and Kendrick Nunn.

