NBA playoffs: Top moments from Clippers vs. Suns; Hawks vs. Sixers NBA playoffs: Top moments from Clippers vs. Suns; Hawks vs. Sixers
44 mins ago

Sunday is serving up another hefty helping of NBA playoff action.

First, the Western Conference finals tip off with the LA Clippers visiting the Phoenix Suns in Game 1 of that series.

Both Kawhi Leonard and Chris Paul have been ruled out for their respective teams for the time being. So, which of their teammates will step up in their absences?

Then, the Philadelphia 76ers host the Atlanta Hawks in a pivotal Game 7 in the Eastern Conference semis. Joel Embiid & Co. will hope to put away Trae Young and the upstart Hawks for the right to face the Milwaukee Bucks in the Eastern Conference finals.

Here are the best moments from Sunday's action.

LA Clippers vs. Phoenix Suns

Paul George picked up where he left off to start the Clippers' tilt against the Suns.

LA ran out to an early 14-10 lead, with George sinking seven of those points for the Clips.

George's hot hand carried throughout the first quarter, as he led all scorers with 12 points in the opening frame.

As for the Suns, Jae Crowder led the hosts with seven points to start things off, as the first quarter ended knotted up at 21 apiece.

Cam Payne, in for the absent Paul, had two points in just a few ticks more than six minutes of action in the first quarter.

A sensational performance from Demarcus Cousins was one of the surprises of the early going. After not featuring at all in the Clippers' series with the Dallas Mavericks, Boogie popped up with 11 points in the first half off LA's bench.

The big man on the other side of the floor also enjoyed a productive first half. Deandre Ayton went 7-for-8 in the first half, pouring in 14 points to lead the Suns.

Devin Booker chipped in 11 points in a back-and-forth first half that featured 18 lead changes and the Suns up 57-54 at the break.

Atlanta Hawks vs. Philadelphia 76ers (8 p.m. ET tipoff)

