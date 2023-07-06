National Basketball Association Kobe Bryant to be featured on cover of NBA 2K24 Published Jul. 6, 2023 5:26 p.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

The highly acclaimed NBA 2K video game series has announced its cover athlete for the upcoming NBA 2K24, and it's none other than the legendary Kobe Bryant.

This marks the fourth time the Hall of Famer and Los Angeles Lakers icon has been chosen to grace the cover. The number 24 in the game's title holds special significance, as it represents one of the two jersey numbers Bryant wore throughout his illustrious 20-year NBA career.

NBA 2K24 comes with two distinct covers featuring Bryant.

The Kobe Bryant edition showcases the five-time NBA champion in his renowned No. 8 jersey, representing the earlier years of his career. The Black Mamba edition of the game features Bryant's side profile, and presumably refers to the second half of his career as No. 24.

Bryant's association with the NBA 2K video game series dates back to his first appearance on the cover of NBA 2K10. Since then, he has been featured multiple times, including as the special edition athlete cover for NBA 2K17. In a poignant tribute to his life and legacy following his death in January 2020, the Mamba Forever edition was released for NBA 2K21.

The NBA 2K franchise initially debuted in 1999 with NBA 2K, featuring another Hall of Famer, Allen Iverson, on the cover. In the most recent installment, NBA 2K23, the cover athlete was none other than Michael Jordan. Jordan has graced the covers of NBA 2K11, 2K12, and 2K16.

NBA 2K24 will be released in September and pre-orders for the game are set to commence on Friday.

