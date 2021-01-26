National Basketball Association Sports World Honors Kobe And Gigi 47 mins ago share facebook twitter reddit link

Tuesday marks the one-year anniversary of the deaths of Kobe Bryant and his daughter, Gianna.

Kobe and Gigi were among the nine who died in a tragic helicopter crash in Calabasas, California on Jan. 26, 2020, along with John Altobelli, Keri Altobelli, Alyssa Altobelli, Christina Mauser, Payton Chester, Sarah Chester and Ara Zobayan.

Athletes, teams and many others throughout the sports world honored the Bryants and all of the victims on social media.

NBA:

Vanessa Bryant, Kobe's wife, shared a heartfelt letter that had been written by a friend of Gianna's along with her own remembrance: "I will never understand why/how this tragedy could've happened to such beautiful, kind and amazing human beings."

NFL:

Additional athletes, teams and personalities:

Get more from National Basketball Association Add to your favorites to get information about games, news and more.

in this topic National Basketball Association