National Basketball Association Kevon Looney's patience, determination prepared him for this moment 2 hours ago

By Melissa Rohlin

FOX Sports NBA Writer

It was supposed to be the happiest night of Kevon Looney's life.

Projected to be a top-20 pick in the 2015 NBA Draft in New York, Looney sat alongside his family at one of the premier tables beneath the stage waiting for his name to be called.

He waited.

And waited.

The first 20 names were called. Looney was not among them. Then came Nos. 21, 22, 23, 24, 25, 26, 27, 28 and 29. His name still hadn't been announced.

It was humiliating, so much so that at one point, Looney and his family were invited into a side room so the cameras wouldn't keep accidentally broadcasting their disappointment.

Eventually, Looney was selected by the Golden State Warriors with the 30th overall pick.

That night seven years ago lit a fire under Looney, preparing him for what happened Friday: The best performance of his career on one of the biggest stages in sports.

Looney finished with a career-high 21 points and a game-high 12 rebounds to help lead the Warriors to a 126-117 win over the Dallas Mavericks in Game 2 of the Western Conference Finals.

The highlight of his career was inspired by the lowlight.

"Getting invited into the Green Room, I was like, 'Oh man, this is a dream come true," Looney told FOX Sports. "But then to not get called until the 30th pick, you watch everyone get drafted, not knowing when you're going to get picked or not. I actually left and came back. It was great, but sad at the same time. That put a chip on my shoulder."

It took a while for Looney to blossom into the player he is today, a confident, reliable, 6-foot-9 big man who attacks the glass, makes smart decisions and is a strong defender.

Looney's first two seasons in the NBA were hampered by injuries. He played in only five games as a rookie, needing surgeries to repair torn labrums in both hips. Then in his second season, he struggled with a strained left hip.

Eventually, the Warriors questioned whether it was worth retaining him.

"That third year, we didn't pick up his option because we had not really seen him play," Warriors coach Steve Kerr said. "And then, his third year, he [had] a great year. It's like, uh-oh, we might lose this guy. Fortunately we got him back and he's just gotten better and better."

The former UCLA standout proved that he was a valuable asset to the Warriors, who complemented Steph Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green by setting great screens and crashing the boards.

The Warriors rewarded him two seasons ago by signing him to a three-year, $15 million contract extension. But Looney kept being plagued by various injuries and ailments, including painful neuropathy and debilitating stomach issues.

Finally, this season, things have turned around for him.

After appearing in only 20 games two seasons ago, Looney played all 82 games this go-around, averaging six points on 57.1% shooting from the field and a career-high 7.3 rebounds in 21 minutes per game.

And in the playoffs, he's had moments of greatness, none more stunning than Friday.

With the Warriors trailing by as many as 19 points in the first half, Looney took over in the third quarter, scoring 11 points on 5-of-6 shooting, nearly as much as the entire Mavericks team combined (13 points).

He patrolled the paint, waiting to tip-in errant shots. He dribbled through the lane, taking the ball strong to the basket and scoring over multiple defenders. He alternated between being an attacker and a clean-up guy, while dominating the paint.

Looney is a grunt guy, not a prolific scorer, but those distinct jobs perfectly coalesced for him in Game 2. He received "MVP" chants from the sold-out crowd at Chase Center. When he walked onto the interview podium, the first question he was asked was if he remembered the last time he scored 20 points.

He flashed a knowing smile: It was when he was a freshman in college at UCLA.

After so much struggle, beginning with that fateful night at the NBA Draft nearly a decade ago, his brilliant performance Friday was a testament to his unwavering belief in himself.

"Everything was going the wrong way, but I always just kind of stayed even-keel and keep working," Looney told FOX Sports. " And things have been working out for me. To have a moment like this is something special for me."

It was special for everyone around him, too.

Kerr lit up while fielding four questions about Looney, who was a part of the team's championship runs in 2017 and 2018.

"Loon is kind of everybody's favorite guy," the Warriors' head coach said. "You know, he's so respected in the locker room. He's an incredible pro. Does his job every day. Comes in, whether we play him for ten minutes or 32, his demeanor is the same. His work ethic is the same."

After the Warriors opted to go small in their second-round playoff series against the Memphis Grizzlies, which in return bumped Looney from the starting lineup, he was completely unfazed and remained ready.

Kerr opted to start him in Game 6 and Looney exploded for 22 rebounds, helping his team close out the series.

There's something about his grit, determination, perseverance and attitude that inspires everyone around him.

"He brings a lot of joy to what we do in the locker room," said Curry, who had 32 points, eight rebounds and five assists in the Game 2 win. "I'll call him like the muse in the locker room. He kind of just has a great demeanor about him. He's the bridge between the vets and the young guys."

It's easy to understand why he's so well-liked.

After having a career-night, as Looney walked toward the locker room, he was asked if that was his favorite moment he's ever had on the court.

He shook his head.

"I would say the best moment is still winning the championship with them, even though in some games I didn't play a lot," Looney told FOX Sports. "But I was there and I contributed in certain series. So, I felt a part of it."

In this current playoff run, Looney no longer has to "feel" a part of it.

He is a part of it. An integral part.

For a guy who entered the league shrouded in embarrassment, he now has rings and the respect of everyone around him.

Not bad for No. 30.

Melissa Rohlin is an NBA writer for FOX Sports. She previously covered the league for Sports Illustrated, the Los Angeles Times, the Bay Area News Group and the San Antonio Express-News. Follow her on Twitter @ melissarohlin .

