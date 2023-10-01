National Basketball Association
Jrue Holiday reportedly traded to Celtics from Blazers
Updated Oct. 1, 2023 12:04 p.m. ET

All-star guard Jrue Holiday has reportedly been traded by the Portland Trail Blazers to the Boston Celtics. ESPN was the first to report the news.

The Celtics are reportedly dealing center Robert Williams, guard Malcolm Brogdon, the Golden State Warriors' first-round pick in 2024 and their own unprotected selection in 2029.

Holiday was traded by the Milwaukee Bucks, where he won the NBA Finals in 2021, as part of the three-team blockbuster deal involving seven-time All-star Damian Lillard

Holiday is entering his 15th year in the league and averaged 19.3 points per game while shooting 46.2% from the floor last season. 

