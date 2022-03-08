National Basketball Association Has Jayson Tatum reached superstar status after 54-point game? 2 hours ago share facebook twitter reddit link

What truly defines an NBA superstar?

Is it rings? What about accolades? Or is it stats?

Or, can one be included in the "superstar" category based on the merits of the eye-test alone? How much does that simple "wow" factor work its way into the equation?

Jayson Tatum certainly wowed onlookers with his captivating 54-point outburst in a Sunday showcase against the Brooklyn Nets. Tatum went head-to-head with Nets superstar Kevin Durant, whose own 37-point performance was rendered diminutive by Tatum's own scoring forge.

A healthy 34 of Tatum's 54 came in the second half, and once he turned on the heaters in the fourth quarter, it was impossible for his water to run cold.

"Be the best guy on the court," was the advice that came from Celtics head coach Ime Udoka prior to the early Sunday outing, and Tatum certainly answered the call.

"Those matchups — when you're playing one of the better teams in the league, two of the best guys — as a competitor, those are the kinds of moments that as a kid you looked forward to," Tatum said postgame in reference to Kyrie Irving and Durant, the latter of whom reached the 25,000-point career benchmark in the affair.

"When those opportunities come, you try to make the most of it."

If asked, a player with Tatum's confidence and moxie would likely be unwavering about his own superstar status.

And on Monday, Kevin Wildes agreed with that assessment.

"The consistency that we've been waiting for, we're starting to see it with the Celtics," he said on "First Things First."

"Jayson Tatum has averaged 41 points the last three games. I think he thinks he can play with anybody, and I think [Sunday] was a response to LeBron. I think he thinks he's right there. He scored 54 points on national television. He's a superstar."

But for Nick Wright, there's a specific set of criteria required to be included in the NBA's most stringent club.

"I want an NBA superstar club with a velvet rope, a few intimidating fellows standing at the door silently, and you walk up, and they don't have a list, because they know you. Occasionally, someone walks up and introduces themselves, like, ‘Hi, I’m Ja Morant.' They say, ‘We’ve been expecting you.' Occasionally, someone walks up, and is like, ‘Hey, where’s my table?' And they're like, ‘Lillard? Sorry.’

"Jayson Tatum may never get into that club."

Chris Broussard opined that Tatum is knocking at the door of superstardom, but as of Monday, only 11 players own that status in his eyes.

And though it was enticing to tab Tatum with the highest praise, former Celtics forward Antoine Walker had to agree with Broussard's take.

With the magnificent showing, Tatum joined a select list of 10 all-time greats to reach four 50-point games before turning 25 years old, and became the only player with multiple games of the sort this season.

He also tied Larry Bird with the most 50-pieces in Celtics history, though Bird took much longer to get there (he didn’t record his first career 50-ball until he was 26, and had his last at age 32). Tatum turned 24 on March 3.

Though Wright's requirements for joining the "superstar" club are not consensus in the basketball world, if Tatum continues to put up numbers like he has lately, it'll be hard to keep him from passing through the velvet rope.

