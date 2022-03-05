Los Angeles Lakers Is LeBron James finally showing signs of age? 1 hour ago share facebook twitter reddit link

For years, it has seemed as if LeBron James was ageless. As he crept deep into his 30s, he just kept on playing at an elite level with apparent ease.

And in this current season — Year 19 for James — he has still managed to post eye-popping numbers, with averages of 28.8 points, 8.0 rebounds and 6.2 assists. His scoring average currently ranks third in the NBA.

But there have been signs of James not being able to have the same transformative effect on winning that he did in years past, with those numbers failing to translate into victories for his struggling Los Angeles Lakers (27-35).

This led Skip Bayless to ponder the question: Has "Father Time" started to catch up to James at the age of 37?

"This is the first time that I have seen ‘Father Time’ tap LeBron on the shoulder," Bayless said on "The Skip Bayless Podcast." "I didn't think I'd ever see that. … He's just not the same anymore. This is the first time we have seen him age right before our very closing and cringing eyes."

Bayless compared James to another legendary player in the closing stages of his career.

"This LeBron is starting to look more like Michael Jordan at age 39 and 40 when he played in Washington for the Wizards, the Michael who came out of retirement of three long years to play ceremonially for the Wizards," Bayless said.

And as far as James' gaudy scoring numbers, Bayless asserted that putting up points was becoming more important than winning for the Lakers superstar this season.

"Look, you could argue that LeBron is having the greatest scoring year ever, at age 37," Bayless said. "He's still got a shot. He's still less than a full point away from [Joel] Embiid for the scoring title. ... But that's all LeBron's about now, is trying to get his 30 and losing."

With the Lakers struggling to win despite James' scoring process, some NBA observers have brought up the idea of the team shutting down their star in order to preserve his body for next season.

But Marcellus Wiley doesn't think that is a realistic scenario for James, who he says has overcome more dire straits in the past.

"There's no way LeBron is shutting it down this season," Wiley said on "Speak For Yourself." "He's overcome tougher situations than this."

Emmanuel Acho, on the other hand, said he believes that there is more for James to lose on the court by continuing to play this season.

"LeBron James always works smarter and not hard, but right now, he is working harder and not smarter," Acho said.

While it seems unlikely that James would shut things down as the season heads down the home stretch, Bayless says that it might not matter either way.

"This team is in grave danger of missing the playoffs completely, as in miss the play-in tournament, the thing that last year LeBron said, 'Whoever thought that thing up should be fired,'" Bayless said. "Wait a second LeBron, without 'that thing,' you could very well be out of the playoffs completely, and you might even miss 'that thing.'"

