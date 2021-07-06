National Basketball Association Even with Giannis Antetokounmpo back, the Bucks were no match for the Suns in Game 1 1 hour ago share facebook twitter reddit link

Game 1 of the NBA Finals could be described as bittersweet for the Milwaukee Bucks.

It was sweet because they got their superstar back, and if ever there was reason for the Bucks to feel optimistic it would be having superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo on the court. But it was also bitter because Gianni's return didn't matter all that much in the end on Tuesday night, as the Phoenix Suns breezed to a 118-105 victory.

Antetokounmpo had been absent in Games 5 and 6 of the Eastern Conference finals against the Atlanta Hawks after suffering a frightening hyperextended left knee in Game 4. The Bucks lost the contest in which he went down but then won the next two to eliminate the Hawks as other Milwaukee players raised their games, particularly Khris Middleton, Jrue Holiday and Brook Lopez.

For more up-to-date news on all things Bucks, click here to register for alerts on the FOX Sports app!

But while Antetokounmpo's return was a welcome sight for the Bucks, the results were uneven at best.

Early in the game, it appeared as if Antetokounmpo was at full strength, as he scored eight points in the first quarter and 10 overall in the first half while getting to the rim at will.

He would score another 10 points in the second half but wasn't as aggressive when it mattered most, scoring just three in the third quarter as the Bucks fell behind by 17 points.

Antetokounmpo only attempted 11 field goals on the night, fewer than Middleton (12-for-26), Lopez (7-for-14) and Holiday (4-for-14).

Antetokounmpo's final line was solid, as he had 17 rebounds, a pair of steals and a block to go along with his 20 points. But he also didn't look like the dominant star who won the NBA's MVP award in 2019 and 2020.

Whether it was a sign of rust or fatigue due to his time away from the floor, or lingering effects from the knee injury, is difficult to say. But before Game 1, FOX Sports Injury & Performance Analyst Dr. Matt Provencher said to expect a declined performance from Antetokounmpo so soon after his injury:

"Heading into Game 1, Giannis' hyperextended left knee is now nearly seven full days from the initial injury. An MRI report revealed no structural damage, which is good. As long as the meniscus and ligaments are OK, then a capsular strain injury to the knee could return as soon as a week – just not at 100%. The knee capsule needs at least 1-3 weeks to heal well, and if we see Giannis on the court for Game 1, he will likely be limited in play as well as overall performance."

And that is the dilemma in which the Bucks find themselves. If they sit their star to allow him to get healthy, they could quickly run out of time against a Suns team that seems to play better the deeper it advances into the postseason.

"Their pick-and-roll game is tough to guard," Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer said. "I think we’ve just got to keep getting better. We’ll look at the film. We’ll see how we can maybe take away some of the rhythm."

But as Game 1 showed, a Giannis that is not 100% might not be enough either. Either way, the Bucks are going to have their hands full with a Suns team that is clicking on all cylinders.

And even if Antetokounmpo is able to get 100% healthy, the Bucks will need more from their star than they received in Game 1 if they are going to get back into this series, let alone win it.

Check out the highlights from Game 1.

For more up-to-date news on all things NBA, click here to register for alerts on the FOX Sports app!

Get more from National Basketball Association Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more.