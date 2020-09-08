National Basketball Association
National Basketball Association

Giannis, AD Highlight All-Defensive Team

4 hours ago

The NBA awards season is in full swing, and on Tuesday, the league announced its All-Defensive teams, headlined by this year's Defensive Player of the Year, Giannis Antetokounmpo.

Antetokounmpo averaged 1.0 block and 1.0 steals per game this season, but he led the NBA in defensive win shares, with the Bucks having the top defensive rating in the league at 102.5.

Antetokoumpo was joined by Los Angeles Lakers forward Anthony Davis and Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert on the All-Defensive First Team, the two players who finished second and third in Defensive Player of the Year voting.

Davis, the runner up for the award, was second in defensive win shares with 4.4, while guiding the Lakers to the third best defensive rating (106.1) and fourth best scoring defense, allowing only 107.6 points per game.

This is Davis' second First Team selection.

Gobert – the 2018 and 2019 Defensive Player of the Year winner – was third in defensive win shares with 4.2, with the Jazz having the 12th best defensive rating in the NBA this season at 109.3.

This is Gobert's fourth consectuive First Team selection.

Rounding out the First Team are Philadelphia 76ers forward Ben Simmons and Boston Celtics guard Marcus Smart.

Simmons is a newcomer on the First Team, helping serve as a swiss army knife for a Sixers defense that was eighth in defensive rating at 108.4.

For Smart, this is his second consecutive First Team selection, serving as the defensive anchor for an undersized Celtics team that finished fourth in defensive rating at 106.5 and second in points allowed per game with 107.3.

The second team is made up of Miami Heat forward Bam Adebayo, Los Angeles Clippers guards Kawhi Leonard and Patrick Beverley, and Milwaukee Bucks guard Eric Bledsoe and center Brook Lopez.

