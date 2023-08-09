Edwards fined $50,000 by the NBA for his chair chuck after Timberwolves' ouster in Denver
Minnesota Timberwolves All-Star guard Anthony Edwards was fined $50,000 by the NBA on Wednesday for a postgame outburst following the team's ouster from the playoffs in Denver.
NBA executive vice president of basketball operations Joe Dumars announced that Edwards was punished for "recklessly swinging a chair in frustration that struck two bystanders as he exited the court.' The incident occurred after the Timberwolves lost Game 5 of their first-round series to the eventual champion Nuggets, when Edwards missed the tying 3-point attempt at the buzzer.
Edwards was initially cited by Denver police for misdemeanor third degree assault, defined as "knowingly or recklessly" causing bodily injury. He said the chair was in his way and meant no harm to the bystanders involved. The charges were dismissed last month, the league said.
Edwards signed a five-year maximum contract extension this summer that could reach $260 million if he makes an All-NBA team. He's currently training with Team USA for the World Cup.
Reporting by The Associated Press.
-
James Harden, 76ers remain focused on Clippers trade
Hawks reportedly offered De'Andre Hunter, AJ Griffin for Raptors' Pascal Siakam
FIBA USA Basketball takeaways: Americans show potential in win over Puerto Rico
-
NBA Champions by Year: Complete list of NBA Finals winners
Taylor Swift has touching moment with Kobe Bryant's daughter at L.A. concert
Citing mental health, Cavs guard Ricky Rubio taking break from basketball
-
Who are the top 10 NBA duos?
New Suns owner Mat Ishbia overhauled the roster. Now he's moving on to the fan experience
2023 NBA free agency tracker: Live updates and latest rumors
-
James Harden, 76ers remain focused on Clippers trade
Hawks reportedly offered De'Andre Hunter, AJ Griffin for Raptors' Pascal Siakam
FIBA USA Basketball takeaways: Americans show potential in win over Puerto Rico
-
NBA Champions by Year: Complete list of NBA Finals winners
Taylor Swift has touching moment with Kobe Bryant's daughter at L.A. concert
Citing mental health, Cavs guard Ricky Rubio taking break from basketball
-
Who are the top 10 NBA duos?
New Suns owner Mat Ishbia overhauled the roster. Now he's moving on to the fan experience
2023 NBA free agency tracker: Live updates and latest rumors