National Basketball Association
Edwards fined $50,000 by the NBA for his chair chuck after Timberwolves' ouster in Denver
National Basketball Association

Edwards fined $50,000 by the NBA for his chair chuck after Timberwolves' ouster in Denver

Updated Aug. 9, 2023 6:59 p.m. ET

Minnesota Timberwolves All-Star guard Anthony Edwards was fined $50,000 by the NBA on Wednesday for a postgame outburst following the team's ouster from the playoffs in Denver.

NBA executive vice president of basketball operations Joe Dumars announced that Edwards was punished for "recklessly swinging a chair in frustration that struck two bystanders as he exited the court.' The incident occurred after the Timberwolves lost Game 5 of their first-round series to the eventual champion Nuggets, when Edwards missed the tying 3-point attempt at the buzzer.

Edwards was initially cited by Denver police for misdemeanor third degree assault, defined as "knowingly or recklessly" causing bodily injury. He said the chair was in his way and meant no harm to the bystanders involved. The charges were dismissed last month, the league said.

Edwards signed a five-year maximum contract extension this summer that could reach $260 million if he makes an All-NBA team. He's currently training with Team USA for the World Cup.

ADVERTISEMENT

Reporting by The Associated Press.

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience
National Basketball Association
Minnesota Timberwolves
Anthony Edwards
share
Get more from National Basketball Association Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: New Eagles LB Myles Jack contemplated trade school after being cut

New Eagles LB Myles Jack contemplated trade school after being cut

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBUSFL USFLFIFA Women's World Cup FIFA Women's World Cup
Top Shows
Skip and Shannon: Undisputed Skip and Shannon: UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsUSFL USFL
Quick Links
NASCAR Schedule Image NASCAR Schedule2023 NFL Preseason Schedule Image 2023 NFL Preseason Schedule2023 MLB Playoff Picture Image 2023 MLB Playoff Picture
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2023 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes