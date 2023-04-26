Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards cited for allegedly striking arena staff with chair
Minnesota Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards was cited for third degree assault by Denver police following the team’s season-ending loss to the Nuggets, after he allegedly swung a folding chair and struck two women who were working at the time at Ball Arena.
Denver beat Minnesota 112-109 on Tuesday night to win the first-round NBA playoff series in five games. Edwards missed the tying 3-point attempt at the buzzer.
According to the report received by Denver police, Edwards was walking off the court to the locker room when he swung the chair and injured the employees. Their injuries were not serious, Denver police spokesman Jay Casillas said.
The Timberwolves, in a statement issued on Wednesday, said they were "aware of the alleged incident" and "in the process of gathering more information." The club had no further comment.
Reporting by The Associated Press.
