National Basketball Association Draymond Green says Kevin Durant deserves more credit 1 hour ago share facebook twitter reddit link

The Golden State Warriors are riding the high of having won four championships in eight seasons, most recently knocking off the Boston Celtics in six games.

And though an integral player in one of those title teams is long gone, Draymond Green is still making sure to give credit where credit is due.

On the latest podcast episode of "The Draymond Green Show," Green discussed Kevin Durant's impact on this dynasty, specifically giving him credit for their second title in 2018.

"I don't think the outside world gave Kevin enough credit," Green emphasized. "I think if you came within our organization, Kevin was given all the credit. But the reality is, I don't think this team wins another championship if Kevin doesn't come."

Guest host JJ Redick asked Green if Golden State still would have beaten Houston without Durant, and Green replied, "Yeah, we were beating them for sure. That team was never going to beat us."

But when it came to LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers, his response was different.

"We would not have beat the Cavs coming back around, without Kevin," Green said.

Durant played with Golden State from 2016-18, and his first ring came in 2017 when the Warriors defeated the Cavs 4-1 in the Finals. Durant averaged 35.2 points, 8.2 rebounds, and 5.4 assists on 55.8% from the field and 48.3% from the 3-point line. KD and the Warriors ran it back again the following season, sweeping the Cavs 4-0.

Draymond Green credits KD for Warriors winning second title | FIRST THINGS FIRST The Golden State Warriors won their fourth NBA title in eight seasons after defeating the Boston Celtics on the road in Game 6. The team won two of those rings with Kevin Durant.

But on Wednesday's "First Things First," Chris Broussard said he didn't see things the same as Green.

"The fact is, Draymond's not making sense," Broussard said. "First, you said Steph [Curry] couldn't create his own shot [in the 2016 Finals GSW lost.] I mean, OK, he averaged 30! He was the unanimous MVP that season, so it seemed like he was fine."

Broussard added: "[Green] admitted that the Cavaliers in [the 2016] Finals were double-teaming Steph. ... Why would you need to double-team him if he can't create his own shot?"

Get more from National Basketball Association Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more.