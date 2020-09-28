National Basketball Association Doc Rivers Out In Los Angeles 11 mins ago share facebook twitter reddit link

Two weeks after the Los Angeles Clippers blew a 3-1 series lead to the Denver Nuggets, head coach Doc Rivers faced the music.

Rivers commented on his departure with a public statement through his Twitter account, thanking Clipper Nation and the players he coached during his tenure.

In his seven years with the franchise, Rivers became the Clippers' winningest coach with a record of 356-208 while making the playoffs in six of those seven seasons.

Despite all of those regular season wins with the Clippers, overseeing teams that featured All-Stars Chris Paul, Blake Griffin, Kawhi Leonard, and Paul George, however, the Clippers only won three playoff series in the last seven seasons, all in the first round.

Rivers' Clippers teams also lost multiple 3-1 series leads in Los Angeles, first in 2015 to the Houston Rockets in the Western Conference Semifinals and once again this season to the Nuggets.

As a result, Chris Broussard isn't overly surprised by the move.

"So Doc Rivers is out as Clippers coach. Surprised? Kind of, because of his standing in the organization, his relationship with Steve Ballmer and all of that. But from a performance standpoint how can you be surprised? It was justified.

"He's blown three 3-1 leads with three different teams, the only coach in history to do that, two of them with the Clippers. And he had Finals contending talent, championship contending talent twice with the Clippers."

But if Rivers desires to coach again, it doesn't. appear that he will be out of work for long, with the New Orleans Pelicans and Philadelphia 76ers both already reaching out to him.

The news was met with instant reaction on social media, with reporters, players, fans and media commenting on the separation of Rivers and the Clippers.

This is a developing story.

