National Basketball Association Could Nets lose Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant? 3 hours ago

Kyrie Irving's time in Brooklyn appears to be coming to an end, and the Nets might be days away from a restart altogether.

The superstar guard has requested and received permission to seek a trade, the New York Daily News reported. It's the latest development in what has become a contentious offseason saga between the two sides. Irving initially sought a long-term deal with the Nets, but those discussions have reached a stalemate given the organization's concerns with his commitment to playing.

The situation could impact the future of fellow superstar Kevin Durant, who reportedly has not been in contact with the front office since the Nets were eliminated from the playoffs in April.

Three years ago, Irving and Durant defected from this year's Finals participants to join forces in Brooklyn. Championship expectations ensued but never manifested, as Durant missed all of their first season together with a torn Achilles and Irving sat out significant parts of the past three because of injuries and personal reasons.

That's prevented the Nets from making it out of the second round in the East. Now they're bracing for a complete rebuild. According to ESPN's Brian Windhorst, the organization would prefer to lose both stars over the tumult from this past season, which saw Irving appear in just 29 games after refusing to be vaccinated and James Harden force a trade out of Brooklyn.

Irving has until Wednesday to pick up his $36.9 million player option for next season. Failing to do so probably would be a lose-lose for him and the team, as it limits Brooklyn's cap space as well as his potential suitors to a handful of non-contenders boasting significant room – if Irving is looking to cash in. ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported Irving could also sign with the Lakers for a $6 million exception.

L.A. is one of six teams said to be on the perennial All-Star guard's wish list, along with the Clippers, Knicks, Heat, 76ers and Mavericks. A sign-and-trade makes it possible for Irving to keep his current salary and, perhaps, land a long-term deal. But first, a willing partner must emerge.

Either way, Irving has probably played his last game for Brooklyn.

