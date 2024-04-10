National Basketball Association
Celtics reportedly agree to four-year, $135 million extension with Jrue Holiday
Published Apr. 10, 2024

The NBA-best Boston Celtics have reportedly locked up one of their key backcourt players for the near future, reaching a four-year, $135 million extension with guard Jrue Holiday.

ESPN first reported news of the extension.

The 33-year-old Holiday has long been considered one of the best defensive guards in the NBA and helped the Milwaukee Bucks win a championship in 2021. The Bucks traded him to the Portland Trail Blazers in the deal that brought Damian Lillard to Milwaukee, and Holliday was subsequently dealt to the Celtics, returning him to the Eastern Conference. 

With Holiday joining a deep roster that also features entrenched stars Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown and fellow former lottery pick turned key role player Kristaps Porzingis, the Celtics have raced their way out to basketball's best record this season, posting a 62-17 mark with three games left. They have already clinched home-court advantage through the NBA Finals with their first 60-win season since 2009. 

Holiday, for his part, has averaged 12.5 points, 5.4 rebounds and 4.9 assists while solidifying Boston's backcourt defense. Now, he will continue to do so for the next few years to come.

