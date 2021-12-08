National Basketball Association
Cade Cunningham, Evan Mobley highlight NBA's standout rookies so far this season
National Basketball Association

Cade Cunningham, Evan Mobley highlight NBA's standout rookies so far this season

1 hour ago

The NBA season has just passed its first-quarter mark, making it the perfect time to check in on how the league's top rookies have fared so far in this early stage of their careers.

The 2018, 2019 and 2020 rookie classes produced instant stars such as LaMelo Ball, Zion Williamson, Ja Morant, Trae Young and Luka Dončić. So far, the top of the 2021 class has also impressed.

Here are some of the best performing rookies thus far in the 2021 NBA season.

Cade Cunningham, PG, Detroit Pistons
Draft spot: No. 1 overall
Stats: 14.9 PPG, 6.6 RPG, 4.6 APG

Why he is here: Cunningham missed the first four games of the season, but since taking the court, he has looked like the player the Pistons envisioned when they selected him first overall. He has scored in double figures in 13 of his 18 games, recording three double-doubles and a triple-double along the way. As he has played more games, Cunningham has become more comfortable as a scorer, as evidenced by his scoring 26 and 28 points in two of his past three games, both season highs.

Evan Mobley, C, Cleveland Cavaliers
Draft spot: No. 3 overall
Stats: 14.0 PPG, 8.1 RPG, 1.8 BPG

Why he is here: Through the first quarter of the season, it would not be a stretch to say that Mobley is the current favorite for Rookie of the Year — and for good reason. The rookie big man has helped transform the Cavaliers from a perennial lottery team into a legitimate Eastern Conference playoff hopeful at 13-12, just one game out of fourth place in the standings. Mobley has been elite on both ends of the floor, scoring in double figures in all but two games while ranking eighth in the NBA in blocks per game (1.8).

Scottie Barnes, SF, Toronto Raptors
Draft spot: No. 4 overall
Stats: 15.1 PPG, 8.0 RPG, 3.2 APG

Why he is here: Barnes was elected fourth overall on draft night by the Raptors, so it comes as no surprise that he has been a productive rookie. The fact that he has been this productive might be a shocker, though. Barnes spent his lone year at Florida State mainly as a reserve, averaging 10.3 PPG and scoring in double figures in just 11 of his 24 games. In the NBA, though, Barnes has recorded double figures in 20 of his 22 games while scoring at least 20 points in five games already, something he didn't do once at FSU. 

Chris Duarte, SG, Indiana Pacers
Draft spot: No. 13 overall
Stats: 13.1 PPG, 4.1 RPG, 2.0 APG

Why he is here: The Pacers are currently preparing for a rebuilding phase, making multiple players on the roster available in trade talks. Duarte is not one of those players. He is already 24, and his age might play a factor in why he has been highly productive as a rookie. Duarte entered the NBA with a reputation as a shooter, and he has lived up to that, making 45 3-pointers through 24 games. The Pacers might be on the cusp of a fire sale, but Duarte is certainly staying put.

Franz Wagner, SF, Orlando Magic
Draft spot: No. 8 overall
Stats: 13.6 PPG, 4.3 RPG, 2.8 APG

Why he is here: The Magic had two picks in the top 10 of the 2021 draft, using the No. 5 overall pick on Jalen Suggs before taking Wagner eighth. So far this season, Wagner has proven to be the more productive and durable rookie for the Magic. While Suggs has had to compete for minutes and shots in a crowded backcourt, Wagner has been able to fill a needed role on the wing for the Magic. His combination of length (6-foot-10) and outside shooting (36.5% from 3-point range) has positioned Wagner as a foundational piece for the Magic moving forward.

Josh Giddey, SG, Oklahoma City Thunder
Draft spot: No. 6 overall
Stats: 10.4 PPG, 6.8 RPG, 5.8 APG

Why he is here: Giddey didn't come from a big-time college program like most of his draft classmates, but his professional experience in Australia's National Basketball League is already paying dividends. After being named the NBL Rookie of the Year last season, Giddey has displayed the poise and savvy of a veteran guard in his rookie NBA season. He has shown a well-rounded game that balances scoring for himself and playmaking for others. The Thunder will likely be drafting in the lottery once again at the end of this season, but they appear to have their backcourt of the future in Giddey and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.

