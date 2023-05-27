National Basketball Association Bucks will reportedly hire Raptors assistant Adrian Griffin as new head coach Published May. 27, 2023 2:23 p.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

The Milwaukee Bucks' coaching search has ended, as they're expected to hire Toronto Raptors assistant coach Adrian Griffin for the position.

The hiring comes less than a month after the Bucks fired former head coach Mike Budenholzer following a first-round exit at the hands of the 8-seeded Miami Heat in five games.

Griffin, a Wichita, KS native and Seton Hall alumni, spent 12 seasons playing professionally, including stints with five different teams.

Griffin's coaching career began with the Bucks, as an assistant coach, after the conclusion of his professional career. After moving around the league as an assistant coach with the Chicago Bulls, Orlando Magic, Oklahoma City Thunder, and Toronto Raptors, Griffin has gotten his first head coaching job with the team that started his coaching career — the Bucks.

Griffin will take over a Bucks team that's already a contender. Milwaukee finished the 2022-23 season as the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference with a 58-24 record.

