National Basketball Association
Bucks will reportedly hire Raptors assistant Adrian Griffin as new head coach
National Basketball Association

Bucks will reportedly hire Raptors assistant Adrian Griffin as new head coach

Published May. 27, 2023 2:23 p.m. ET

The Milwaukee Bucks' coaching search has ended, as they're expected to hire Toronto Raptors assistant coach Adrian Griffin for the position.

The hiring comes less than a month after the Bucks fired former head coach Mike Budenholzer following a first-round exit at the hands of the 8-seeded Miami Heat in five games. 

Griffin, a Wichita, KS native and Seton Hall alumni, spent 12 seasons playing professionally, including stints with five different teams.

Griffin's coaching career began with the Bucks, as an assistant coach, after the conclusion of his professional career. After moving around the league as an assistant coach with the Chicago Bulls, Orlando Magic, Oklahoma City Thunder, and Toronto Raptors, Griffin has gotten his first head coaching job with the team that started his coaching career — the Bucks.

Griffin will take over a Bucks team that's already a contender. Milwaukee finished the 2022-23 season as the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference with a 58-24 record.

ADVERTISEMENT
share
Get more from National Basketball Association Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: 2023 NBA coaching tracker: News, rumors, interviews, personnel changes

2023 NBA coaching tracker: News, rumors, interviews, personnel changes

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBWestminster Kennel Club Westminster Kennel ClubUSFL USFLFIFA Women's World Cup FIFA Women's World Cup
Top Shows
Skip and Shannon: Undisputed Skip and Shannon: UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstClub Shay Shay Club Shay ShayFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX Bet Super 6 FOX Bet Super 6FOX Bet FOX BetUSFL USFL
Quick Links
NASCAR Schedule Image NASCAR ScheduleUSFL Schedule Image USFL ScheduleNBA Playoff Bracket Image NBA Playoff Bracket2023 NBA Draft Image 2023 NBA Draft2023 USFL Playoffs Image 2023 USFL Playoffs
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2023 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes