National Basketball Association
Celtics deals Kemba Walker as Brad Stevens begins to reshape Boston's roster Celtics deals Kemba Walker as Brad Stevens begins to reshape Boston's roster
National Basketball Association

Celtics deals Kemba Walker as Brad Stevens begins to reshape Boston's roster

3 hours ago

Brad Stevens has barely settled into his new role as Boston Celtics president of basketball operations. He’s already working to reshape the roster.

The news came down on Friday morning that Stevens, who moved up from his position as head coach to replace Danny Ainge at the start of the month, had made his first trade.

The deal sends guard Kemba Walker and two draft picks to the Oklahoma City Thunder for big men Al Horford and Moses Brown, plus a future second-round draft pick.

The Celtics are losing a 20-point scorer in Walker, although one who has dealt with injuries and played only 43 games in the 2020-21 season. But the Celtics are hardly lacking in perimeter players, possessing a roster already stacked with Jaylen Brown, Marcus Smart and Evan Fournier, as well as superstar small forward Jayson Tatum.

They also bring in some size, grit and experience in Horford, who has averaged 13.9 PPG and 8.2 RPG across 14 NBA seasons. He also has experience in Boston, having played for the Celtics for three seasons, from 2016-19.

In Moses Brown, the Celtics get a 7-foot-2 center who will be entering his third season. Brown showed some promise for the Thunder last season, starting 32 games and averaging 8.6 PPG, 8.9 RPG and more than a block per game.

But this move might have been less about roster construction and more about rearranging financial chess pieces, according to Nick Wright on "First Things First.

"This is a financial move," Wright said. "The Celtics save about $32 million, a lot of that against the cap, obviously. They sacrifice a first-round pick to do it. … This is the new GM, Brad Stevens, trying to undo some of the mess the old GM, Danny Ainge, left him."

For more up-to-date news on all things Celtics, click here to register for alerts on the FOX Sports app!

Walker is due $36 million next season, so Boston immediately saves money on the exchange. The Celtics, who entered its offseason projecting to be well over the salary cap for 2021-22, are also on the hook for an estimated (via Spotrac) $28 million to Tatum, $26 million to Brown and $14 million to Smart. With just two more years on Horford’s deal, this move sets the Celtics up for more flexibility down the line. 

And according to Wright, Stevens might not be done dealing.

"Going from Kemba’s salary to a lower Horford salary next year and then a far lower partial guarantee the following year, gives you some flexibility," Wright said. "The guy who could be moved is Marcus Smart. He’s on a good contract, he’s valuable. That’s the move that I think Boston might make."

As for the Thunder, Wright thinks there will be more to come as general manager Sam Presti looks to rebuild his roster.

"Kemba won’t be in Oklahoma City for long," he said. "Presti will figure something out in Presti’s ongoing quest to one day have every first-round pick of a draft. He now has three in this draft."

In the end, both teams get something they want.

Here are some reactions to the trade.

For more up-to-date news on all things NBA, click here to register for alerts on the FOX Sports app!

Get more from National Basketball Association Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more.
in this topic
share story
Running On Fumes
National Basketball Association

Running On Fumes

Running On Fumes
Are the Brooklyn Nets running out of gas as they approach Game 7 against the Milwaukee Bucks?
1 hour ago
Troubleshooting The Sixers
National Basketball Association

Troubleshooting The Sixers

Troubleshooting The Sixers
Ben Simmons, Joel Embiid and Doc Rivers are under the microscope after Philadelphia's Game 5 meltdown against the Hawks.
8 hours ago
Big Shot Bucks
National Basketball Association

Big Shot Bucks

Big Shot Bucks
Khris Middleton and Giannis Antetokounmpo wouldn't let the Bucks fold, combining for 68 points to force the Nets to Game 7.
15 hours ago
Top Moments: Nets vs. Bucks Game 6
National Basketball Association

Top Moments: Nets vs. Bucks Game 6

Top Moments: Nets vs. Bucks Game 6
The Milwaukee Bucks beat the Brooklyn Nets to force Game 7 in their series. Here are the top moments.
15 hours ago
Twitter Fingers: LeBron Calls Out NBA
LeBron James

Twitter Fingers: LeBron Calls Out NBA

Twitter Fingers: LeBron Calls Out NBA
LeBron James isn't a fan of the NBA's condensed offseason plan, and his complaints drew reactions across social media.
16 hours ago
those were the latest stories
Want to see more?
View All Stories
Fox Sports™ and © 2021 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Updated Privacy Policy. Advertising Choices. Do Not Sell my Personal Info
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX DeportesRegional Sports Networks