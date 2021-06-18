National Basketball Association Celtics deals Kemba Walker as Brad Stevens begins to reshape Boston's roster 3 hours ago share facebook twitter reddit link

Brad Stevens has barely settled into his new role as Boston Celtics president of basketball operations. He’s already working to reshape the roster.

The news came down on Friday morning that Stevens, who moved up from his position as head coach to replace Danny Ainge at the start of the month, had made his first trade.

The deal sends guard Kemba Walker and two draft picks to the Oklahoma City Thunder for big men Al Horford and Moses Brown, plus a future second-round draft pick.

The Celtics are losing a 20-point scorer in Walker, although one who has dealt with injuries and played only 43 games in the 2020-21 season. But the Celtics are hardly lacking in perimeter players, possessing a roster already stacked with Jaylen Brown, Marcus Smart and Evan Fournier, as well as superstar small forward Jayson Tatum.

They also bring in some size, grit and experience in Horford, who has averaged 13.9 PPG and 8.2 RPG across 14 NBA seasons. He also has experience in Boston, having played for the Celtics for three seasons, from 2016-19.

In Moses Brown, the Celtics get a 7-foot-2 center who will be entering his third season. Brown showed some promise for the Thunder last season, starting 32 games and averaging 8.6 PPG, 8.9 RPG and more than a block per game.

But this move might have been less about roster construction and more about rearranging financial chess pieces, according to Nick Wright on "First Things First."

"This is a financial move," Wright said. "The Celtics save about $32 million, a lot of that against the cap, obviously. They sacrifice a first-round pick to do it. … This is the new GM, Brad Stevens, trying to undo some of the mess the old GM, Danny Ainge, left him."

Walker is due $36 million next season, so Boston immediately saves money on the exchange. The Celtics, who entered its offseason projecting to be well over the salary cap for 2021-22, are also on the hook for an estimated (via Spotrac ) $28 million to Tatum, $26 million to Brown and $14 million to Smart. With just two more years on Horford’s deal, this move sets the Celtics up for more flexibility down the line.

And according to Wright, Stevens might not be done dealing.

"Going from Kemba’s salary to a lower Horford salary next year and then a far lower partial guarantee the following year, gives you some flexibility," Wright said. "The guy who could be moved is Marcus Smart. He’s on a good contract, he’s valuable. That’s the move that I think Boston might make."

As for the Thunder, Wright thinks there will be more to come as general manager Sam Presti looks to rebuild his roster.

"Kemba won’t be in Oklahoma City for long," he said. "Presti will figure something out in Presti’s ongoing quest to one day have every first-round pick of a draft. He now has three in this draft."

In the end, both teams get something they want.

Here are some reactions to the trade.

