Blake Griffin's best NBA landing spots after buyout from Detroit Pistons

By Jason McIntyre

FOX Sports Betting Analyst

In 2019, Blake Griffin was named Third Team All-NBA and carried the Detroit Pistons to the playoffs while averaging 24.5 points, 7.5 rebounds, and 5.4 assists per game.

Several injuries and less than 24 months later, Griffin’s been bought out by the Pistons, and he’s poised to sign with a contender and secure a championship ring. Griffin turns 32 next week and injuries have robbed the former All-NBA forward of his athleticism. His ideal fit now is coming off the bench for 15-20 minutes a night and providing pop off the bench the way Boris Diaw did for many years in San Antonio, or Robert Horry did in the early 00s with the Shaq-and-Kobe Lakers.

Here are four potential landing spots for Griffin, as well as some thoughts on how adding the former All-Star would impact each squad.

LOS ANGELES LAKERS

Nobody makes more sense than the Lakers.

Griffin can return to Los Angeles, the city where he started his career and spends the offseason, while the Lakers could perhaps use Griffin alongside Anthony Davis, or even with the second unit to give LeBron and AD rest.

When Griffin took the Pistons to the playoffs two years ago, he shot 36 percent on 3-pointers; that fell to 24 percent last year and he was 31 percent from deep this season. But he was the fulcrum of the offense. Now, he just needs to spot up.

Toss in payback in the West against the Clippers and Chris Paul (now with the resurgent Suns), and Griffin can go on a playoff revenge tour as the Lakers seek to repeat.

BROOKLYN NETS

Brooklyn’s roster is still a work in progress, especially in the front court. They’re tinkering with Nicolas Claxton and signed G-Leaguer Tyler Cook, but the bottom line is they have nobody behind DeAndre Jordan. If Blake Griffin wants minutes, his best bet is in Brooklyn, where there are probably games in which he’ll play 30+ minutes — and Steve Nash's squad is reportedly in the lead, too.

The Nets are probably his best bet to win a Championship, too, given they’re the favorites to capture the title.

PORTLAND TRAIL BLAZERS

In a perfect world, a rested and healthy Griffin can fill a Draymond Green role for the Blazers when opponents double-team Damian Lillard out of the pick-and-roll. Green in Golden State is the facilitator – he’s not always scoring, but he can make the occasional 3-pointer – driving and kicking or making the high-IQ pass after teams trap Stephen Curry.

Portland made the conference finals two years ago, and will get healthy in the 2nd half with CJ McCollum, Jusuf Nurkic and Zach Collins returning from injury. Griffin provides depth and a playmaking role off the bench.

GOLDEN STATE WARRIORS

Some would consider the Warriors a non-contender, but allow me to change your mind. Golden State was working in two new starters to begin the season, including a 19-year old rookie. Steve Kerr has spent the first half tinkering everywhere, trying to find the right mix around Stephen Curry. How would a Green + Griffin front court look?

The Warriors are a team nobody wants to see in the playoffs because they have the greatest shooter in NBA history. If things break their way, Golden State suddenly becomes a mysterious team in the West.

