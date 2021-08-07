National Basketball Association Ben Simmons and the Sixers are at odds as he sits on the trading block 3 hours ago share facebook twitter reddit link

The clock is ticking for (Big) Ben Simmons.

The relationship between the Philadelphia 76ers and Ben Simmons appears to be beyond repair after reports of the All-Star forward cutting off communication with the franchise.

After a disappointing finish in last season's playoffs for Simmons – which saw him score in single digits in the last three games before being eliminated by the Atlanta Hawks in the Eastern Conference semifinals – it has been no secret Simmons is on the trading block.

And Simmons' apparent refusal to face the music after flaming out in the playoffs is being seen by some as denial, including Chris Broussard.

He explained why this could be a hindrance to Simmons' development on FS1's "Undisputed."

"If the team is reaching out to Ben trying to help him with his workouts, trying to help him with his shooting. If Joel Embiid is reaching out, and he's not answering the phone or not answering their text, I do have a problem with that."

Though he only averaged 9.9 points in the Sixers' series loss to the Hawks, Simmons still boasts one of the most impressive résumés of any young player in the league.

Simmons is a three-time All-Star, two-time All-Defense selection and a third-team All-NBA selection in just four seasons in the NBA.

And because of those credentials, Nick Wright doesn't anticipate Simmons being cheap to acquire in a trade. Wright thinks Simmons will have to start the 2021 season as a member of the Sixers, as he discussed on " First Things First . "

But if Simmons were to eventually be traded in the coming weeks or months, there appears to be a destination lining up perfectly for the Sixers to get equal or greater value in return.

There have been rumblings of Damian Lillard being unhappy with his current situation with the Portland Trail Blazers, especially after a lackluster free agency period for the franchise.

Lillard is a six-time All-Star and six-time All-NBA selection, and if he were to request a trade, it could be the perfect deal for the Sixers to make in exchange for Simmons, according to Broussard.

"It's going to take Damian Lillard going to the Portland Trail Blazers and saying I want to be moved, and I want you to move me to Philadelphia. I think the Blazers would work with Dame."

The Simmons and Sixers saga might not end anytime soon, but if it were to end, it could end positively for both sides.

For now, the clock continues to tick.

