National Basketball Association Happy birthday Anthony Edwards! A look at the best moments of the superstar's career Updated Aug. 5, 2024 9:45 p.m. ET

As Team USA looks to continue its dominant run in the Summer Olympics, Anthony Edwards celebrated his 23rd birthday on August 5th.

Coming off an incredible postseason stretch where he averaged 26.7 points per game and led the Timberwolves to the Western Conference Finals, "Ant-man" has continued his elite play at the international level, leading the team in scoring at 16.7 PPG.

Having been so dominant throughout his career, FOX Sports Research decided to highlight the best moments of his four seasons in the NBA.

Let's take a look:



Top five moments of Anthony Edwards' career

Career-high 51 points against Wizards

In April of the 2023-24 season, Edwards unleashed a whopping 51 points against the Wizards in a 130-121 win for the Timberwolves. He shot 58.6% on 29 field goal attempts, went 11-of-11 on free throws, and shot 46.2% from the three-point line. He is one of just 25 players in NBA history to record a 50-point game before turning 23 years old.

Throws self alley-oop

One of two incredible dunks on this list, Edwards did the unthinkable vs the Grizzlies in January of this year. Matched up with Xavier Tillman at the top of the key, he pulled two moves before pump faking. Tillman bit on the fake, allowing Edwards to throw the ball off the backboard and catch it in mid-air to complete an outrageous self alley-oop.

Performance vs Nuggets (conference semifinals)

No one expected the Timberwolves to take down the defending champion Nuggets in the conference semifinals, but Edwards made sure that wasn't the case. Highlighted by two 40 point games in Game 1 and 4 of a series that went seven, he averaged 27.7 PPG, 5.7 assists per game, and 5.1 rebounds per game on 50% shooting from the floor. His 44 points in Game 4 is a franchise record. "Ant-man" has four of the six 40-point games in Minnesota's playoff history.

Historic stat line vs Trail Blazers

In a January game during his sophomore season (2021-22), Edwards recorded a stat line that has never been seen in NBA history. He became the first player ever to record 40 points, nine rebounds, three steals, three blocks, and five three-pointers made in a single game. Minnesota would win that game 109-107.

Poster on John Collins

Arguably the most out-of-this world moment on this list, Edwards caught the ball in transition just two feet in front of the free throw line before taking off and dunking emphatically on John Collins. He actually dunked so hard that he dislocated his finger. Take a look at the clip below.

