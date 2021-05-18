National Basketball Association Nick Wright's All-NBA teams: Which stars made the final cut? 3 hours ago share facebook twitter reddit link

The NBA playoffs will determine which team is the league's best of the best, but what about individual players?

For that, the league's All-NBA teams can be used to map out which stars deserve distinct recognition for their solo accomplishments.

After sharing his ballot for the likes of MVP, Rookie of the Year and other regular-season awards, Nick Wright of "First Things First" hammered out his All-NBA teams.

Wright admitted it wasn't an easy exercise, particularly with the guards, saying there were "eight good options for the final two spots."

Nevertheless, some tough cuts had to be made. Here's how Wright would shape his three All-NBA teams.

THIRD-TEAM ALL-NBA

Wright's thoughts: "The guard spot is so incredibly difficult. … Donovan Mitchell, I'm sorry. James Harden, you didn't play enough. Devin Booker, my apologies."

Guards: Kyrie Irving (Brooklyn Nets), Bradley Beal (Washington Wizards)

Fun fact: The Nets’ .667 winning percentage this season is the team’s highest-ever single-season winning percentage since joining the NBA in 1976-77.

Forwards: Jimmy Butler (Miami Heat), Julius Randle (New York Knicks)

Fun fact: The Heat have now made back-to-back playoff appearances for the first time since the departure of LeBron James after the 2013-14 season.

Julius Randle is averaging 24.1 points and 10.2 rebounds per game with the Knicks this season.

Center: Rudy Gobert (Utah Jazz)

Fun fact: For the first time in franchise history, the Jazz finished the regular season with the best record, 52-20, in the NBA.

SECOND-TEAM ALL-NBA

Wright's thoughts: "Zion is the inclusion that is going to surprise people. Zion, I feel like, somehow had an underrated season. I didn't love the coaching in New Orleans. I didn't love the roster construction ⁠— not enough shooting. Zion was an unstoppable force."

Guards: Damian Lillard (Portland Trail Blazers), Luka Doncic (Dallas Mavericks)

Fun fact: The Trail Blazers have now reached the playoffs in eight consecutive seasons, the longest active streak in the NBA.

Forwards: LeBron James (Los Angeles Lakers), Zion Williamson (New Orleans Pelicans)

Fun fact: James has never lost a first-round playoff series in his entire career, posting a 14-0 career record in first-round series.

LeBron James put up 25.0 points, 7.7 rebounds and 7.8 assists per game for the Lakers in the regular season.

Center: Joel Embiid (Philadelphia 76ers)

Fun fact: The 76ers have earned the No. 1 Seed in the Eastern Conference for the first time since the 2000-01 season. They made the Finals that year, where they lost to the Lakers.

FIRST-TEAM ALL-NBA

Wright's thoughts: "Kawhi gets in on the first team because … I went with the traditional positional designation. And with that being the case, this has to be your first team this year."

Guards: Chris Paul (Phoenix Suns), Stephen Curry (Golden State Warriors)

Fun fact: Paul has made the playoffs in 11 consecutive seasons while playing for five different franchises.

Stephen Curry won the NBA's 2021 scoring title with an average of 32.0 points per game.

Forwards: Giannis Antetokounmpo (Milwaukee Bucks), Kawhi Leonard (LA Clippers)

Fun fact: The Clippers have now recorded 10 consecutive winning seasons, the longest active streak in the NBA and longest in franchise history.

Center: Nikola Jokic (Denver Nuggets)

Fun fact: Jokic and the Nuggets have gone 13-5 since Jamal Murray’s season-ending injury on April 12th.

For Wright's full breakdown of his All-NBA teams, check out the video below:

