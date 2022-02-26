A boost for Bucks? Champs to meet with Tyreke Evans

National Basketball Association
1 hour ago

The Milwaukee Bucks will reportedly meet with former Rookie of the Year Tyreke Evans for a workout at some point over the next week to potentially take their 15th and final roster spot.

The recently reinstated Evans, 32, is set to return to the NBA after serving a three-year suspension for violating the league's anti-drug program in 2019.

He is currently an unrestricted free agent and will be eligible to sign with teams beginning Friday. 

Evans — the fourth overall pick in the 2009 NBA Draft by the Sacramento Kings — was the NBA's Rookie of the Year in 2010.

Evans immediately looked like a rising star when he entered the league, averaging 20.1 points, 5.8 assists and 5.3 rebounds in his debut season. His numbers dipped from there, however, and he averaged just 10.2 PPG in his most recent season, 2018-19 with the Indiana Pacers.

The 6-6 guard has averaged 15.7 points, 4.8 assists and 4.6 rebounds in nine-plus seasons before his ban, including stints with the New Orleans Pelicans and Memphis Grizzlies, in addition to the Pacers and Kings.

Could he provide a spark for the reigning champions?

The Bucks enter Sunday in fourth place in the Eastern Conference at 36-25, just a half-game ahead of the Boston Celtics. They already have six players scoring in double-figures, led by the 29.4 PPG of superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo

How much impact Evans would have on Milwaukee's stacked roster remains to be seen, but with the team possessing an open roster spot, it makes sense for them to at least examine the possibility.

