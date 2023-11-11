76ers' Kelly Oubre Jr. reportedly struck by vehicle, in stable condition
Philadelphia 76ers forward Kelly Oubre Jr. is in stable condition after being struck by a vehicle while walking near his residence in Philadelphia, according to an ESPN report Saturday, citing a Sixers spokesperson. Oubre is likely to miss "significant time," but his injury isn't expected to be season-ending.
Oubre, 27, signed a one-year deal with the 76ers in September and quickly became a key piece for the team as it steadied itself amid the James Harden trade saga. Across their first eight games, Oubre, who has started five games, is averaging 16.3 points, 5.1 rebounds and 1.4 steals per game while shooting 50.0/37.8/78.6.
Oubre spent the last two seasons with the Charlotte Hornets, averaging a career-high 20.3 points per game in the 2022-23 NBA season. He has also played for the Phoenix Suns, Golden State Warriors and Washington Wizards.
Philadelphia is 7-1, first in the Eastern Conference this season. Members of Philadelphia's front office are reportedly with Oubre at a local hospital.
