National Basketball Association
76ers' Kelly Oubre Jr. reportedly struck by vehicle, in stable condition
National Basketball Association

76ers' Kelly Oubre Jr. reportedly struck by vehicle, in stable condition

Updated Nov. 11, 2023 10:51 p.m. ET

Philadelphia 76ers forward Kelly Oubre Jr. is in stable condition after being struck by a vehicle while walking near his residence in Philadelphia, according to an ESPN report Saturday, citing a Sixers spokesperson. Oubre is likely to miss "significant time," but his injury isn't expected to be season-ending. 

Oubre, 27, signed a one-year deal with the 76ers in September and quickly became a key piece for the team as it steadied itself amid the James Harden trade saga. Across their first eight games, Oubre, who has started five games, is averaging 16.3 points, 5.1 rebounds and 1.4 steals per game while shooting 50.0/37.8/78.6. 

Oubre spent the last two seasons with the Charlotte Hornets, averaging a career-high 20.3 points per game in the 2022-23 NBA season. He has also played for the Phoenix Suns, Golden State Warriors and Washington Wizards.

Philadelphia is 7-1, first in the Eastern Conference this season. Members of Philadelphia's front office are reportedly with Oubre at a local hospital.

ADVERTISEMENT
FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience
National Basketball Association
Philadelphia 76ers
Kelly Oubre Jr.
share
Get more from National Basketball Association Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: College football Week 11 live updates: Ohio State, UGA, Texas Oklahoma win; USC-Oregon

College football Week 11 live updates: Ohio State, UGA, Texas Oklahoma win; USC-Oregon

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBUSFL USFL
Top Shows
Undisputed UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsUSFL USFL
Quick Links
Heisman Watch Image Heisman WatchNFL Power Rankings Image NFL Power RankingsBowl Projections Image Bowl ProjectionsNFL Playoff Picture Image NFL Playoff PictureNBA Power Rankings Image NBA Power Rankings
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2023 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes