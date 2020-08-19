National Basketball Association 3 Takeaways From Nets-Raptors – Game 2 2 hours ago share facebook twitter reddit link

After a dominant performance in Game 1, the defending champion Toronto Raptors found themsleves in a slugfest with the Brooklyn Nets in Game 2.

Here are 3 Takeaways from Game 2 of Brooklyn and Toronto's first round matchup.

1. Fourth quarter dooms Brooklyn

The short-handed Nets built a 10-point lead in the third quarter and held a 6-point lead entering the final frame, but they weren't able to hold on after their offense sputtered in the last 12 minutes.

Brooklyn only scored 19 points in the fourth while shooting 7-for-20 from the field, after outscoring Toronto in the first and third quarters.

Comparatively, the Raptors scored 30 points in the fourth quarter – their lone 30-point quarter of the day – while shooting 9-for-18 from the field.

2. Is Fred the new Kawhi?

Fred VanVleet is not Kawhi Leonard – but maybe, Fred VanVleet is Kawhi Leonard for the Raptors.

In two playoff games, Toronto might have found its new offensive catalyst in VanVleet, despite having two other All-Stars in Kyle Lowry and Pascal Siakam.

Vanvleet has been Toronto's leading scorer and playmaker through two games, averaging 27.0 points and 10.5 assists so far against Brooklyn.

With no Kawhi on the roster this year – Leonard averaged 29.0 points during Toronto's run to the title last season – the Raptors will need someone to pick up some of the offensive slack this season, and it appears Vanvleet is ready to carry the load.

3. Leaning on the little guy

The NBA is a star-driven league, but so far in this series, it's been a few undrafted players who have dominated.

VanVleet, who went undrafted out of Wichita State in 2016, has been the Raptors' leading scorer in both games, and for Brooklyn, undrafted veteran guard Garrett Temple paced them with 21 points in Game 2.

Similar to VanVleet, Norman Powell also scored 24 points on Wednesday, 12 of which came in the fourth quarter. Powell was a second round draft pick back in 2015.

