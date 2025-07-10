National Basketball Association 2025 NBA Sixth Man Of The Year Odds: Payton Pritchard Favored To Repeat Published Jul. 15, 2025 12:16 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Fans are already diving into the odds for next season's NBA betting markets.

The Thunder are the current favorites to win it all again, Cooper Flagg is the heavy favorite to win Rookie of the Year and there's a close race at the top of the board for Most Improved Player.

And now bettors are starting to put some cash on players for Sixth Man of the Year.

Payton Pritchard won the award at the end of the 2024 season, becoming the fourth Celtic to take home the honor. The 6-foot-1 point guard is the favorite to win Sixth Man of the Year at the end of the 2025 season.

Let's look at the early odds at DraftKings Sportsbook as of July 15.

NBA Sixth Man of the Year 2025

Payton Pritchard, Celtics: +550 (bet $10 to win $65 total)

De'Andre Hunter, Cavaliers: +800 (bet $10 to win $90 total)

Naz Reid, Timberwolves: +1100 (bet $10 to win $120 total)

Jordan Clarkson, Knicks: +1400 (bet $10 to win $150 total)

Gradey Dick, Raptors: +1800 (bet $10 to win $190 total)

Ty Jerome, Grizzlies: +1800 (bet $10 to win $190 total)

Jared McCain, 76ers: +2200 (bet $10 to win $230 total)

Jabari Smith, Jr., Rockets: +2200 (bet $10 to win $230 total)

Keldon Johnson, Spurs: +2500 (bet $10 to win $260 total)

Caris LeVert, Pistons: +2500 (bet $10 to win $260 total)

Obi Toppin, Pacers: +2800 (bet $10 to win $290 total)

Donte DiVincenzo, Timberwolves: +3000 (bet $10 to win $310 total)

Bobby Portis, Bucks: +3000 (bet $10 to win $310 total)



Names Further Down the Board:

Alex Caruso, Thunder: +8000 (bet $10 to win $810 total)

Brook Lopez, Clippers: +10000 (bet $10 to win $1,010 total)

Luke Kennard, Hawks: +15000 (bet $10 to win $1,510 total)

Lonzo Ball, Cavaliers: +15000 (bet $10 to win $1,510 total)

Payton Pritchard will look to win Sixth Man of the Year for a second consecutive season.

Boston's Payton Pritchard is at the top of the board at +550. He appeared in 80 games for the Celtics last season, averaging 14.3 points, 3.8 rebounds and 3.5 assists. Pritchard was the favorite to win Sixth Man of the Year for virtually all of last season before officially taking home the award in April.

Second on the board is Cleveland's De'Andre Hunter at +800. Hunter was drafted fourth in the 2019 NBA Draft by the Lakers but spent most of his career in Atlanta until being acquired by the Cavaliers in February 2025. He averaged 17 points and 4.0 rebounds in 2024 and received two first-place votes in last season's Sixth Man voting.

A name further down the board that bettors might want to keep an eye on is Oklahoma's Alex Caruso at +8000. The 6-foot-5 shooting guard averaged 7.1 points off the bench but was an integral part of the Thunder's championship run, as he shot 44.6% from the field.

