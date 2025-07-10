National Basketball Association 2025 NBA Most Improved Player Odds: Deni Avdija, Amen Thompson Favored Published Jul. 10, 2025 5:59 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

The confetti is still fresh on the court from the Oklahoma City Thunder celebrating their NBA title, but sportsbooks and fans are already turning their attention to next year's NBA betting markets.

One market that's getting some action is Most Improved Player.

Atlanta's Dyson Daniels won the honor at the end of the 2024-25 season. From 2023 to last year, Daniels improved his scoring by 8.3 points and rebounding by two boards per game to average 14.1 points and 5.9 rebounds.

So which NBA player will take home the hardware at the end of next season?

Let's take a look at the odds at DraftKings Sportsbook as of July 10.

NBA Most Improved Player 2025-26

Deni Avdija, Trail Blazers: +1000 (bet $10 to win $110 total)

Amen Thompson, Rockets: +1000 (bet $10 to win $110 total)

Scoot Henderson, Trail Blazers: +1400 (bet $10 to win $150 total)

Andrew Nembhard, Pacers: +1400 (bet $10 to win $150 total)

Shaedon Sharpe, Trail Blazers: +1800 (bet $10 to win $190 total)

Bennedict Mathurin, Pacers: +1800 (bet $10 to win $190 total)

Ausar Thompson, Pistons: +1800 (bet $10 to win $190 total)

Jonathan Kuminga, Warriors: +2000 (bet $10 to win $210 total)

Trey Murphy III, Pelicans: +2200 (bet $10 to win $210 total)

Jalen Johnson, Hawks: +2500 (bet $10 to win $260 total)

Max Christie, Mavericks: +2800 (bet $10 to win $290 total)

The first player on this board is Portland's Deni Avdija at +1000.

The 2024 season was his first as a Trail Blazer, and in it, he saw the number of games that he started drop from the previous year. For the Wizards in 2023, he started 75 games; in 2024 he started 54.

He did, however, average more points in 2024 (16.9) than in 2023 (14.7).

Also at +1000 is the second player on the board, Houston's Amen Thompson.

Thompson is entering his third year in the league, and while his stats did improve from Year 1 to Year 2, there's still room for improvement. In 2024, he averaged 14.1 points, 8.2 rebounds and 3.8 assists for the Rockets.

A longer shot for this award is Terance Mann at +14000.

Once a pivotal part of the Clippers' rotation, as a Hawk for half of last season, Mann only started one game. However, he shot better from 3 in the second half of the season in Atlanta and averaged more points (9.8 with the Hawks compared to 6.0 with the Clippers).

