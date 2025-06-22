National Basketball Association 2025-26 NBA Finals Odds: Oklahoma City Thunder Favored To Repeat Updated Jun. 22, 2025 10:57 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

The Oklahoma City Thunder defeated the Indiana Pacers 103-91 to clinch the 2024-25 NBA championship.

So now it's time to look ahead and dive into the odds for the 2025-26 season.

Will the Thunder repeat as champions? Or will the Rockets — who just made a blockbuster trade for Kevin Durant — win it all next season?

Here are the early NBA title futures at DraftKings Sportsbook as of June 22.

NBA Finals Winner 2025-26 Season

Oklahoma City Thunder: +240 (bet $10 to win $34 total)

New York Knicks: +750 (bet $10 to win $85 total)

Houston Rockets: +750 (bet $10 to win $85 total)

Cleveland Cavaliers: +900 (bet $10 to win $100 total)

Minnesota Timberwolves: +1400 (bet $10 to win $150 total)

Los Angeles Lakers: +1600 (bet $10 to win $170 total)

Orlando Magic: +1800 (bet $10 to win $190 total)

Indiana Pacers: +1800 (bet $10 to win $190 total)

Boston Celtics: +1800 (bet $10 to win $190 total)

Denver Nuggets: +1800 (bet $10 to win $190 total)

Golden State Warriors: +2200 (bet $10 to win $230 total)

San Antonio Spurs: +2200 (bet $10 to win $230 total)

Philadelphia 76ers: +4000 (bet $10 to win $410 total)

Los Angeles Clippers: +4000 (bet $10 to win $410 total)

Dallas Mavericks: +4500 (bet $10 to win $460 total)

Milwaukee Bucks: +4500 (bet $10 to win $460 total)

Detroit Pistons: +5000 (bet $10 to win $510 total)

Miami Heat: +7500 (bet $10 to win $760 total)

Atlanta Hawks: +10000 (bet $10 to win $1,010 total)

Memphis Grizzlies: +17000 (bet $10 to win $1,710 total)

Toronto Raptors: +18000 (bet $10 to win $1,810 total)

Sacramento Kings: +20000 (bet $10 to $2,010 total)

New Orleans Pelicans: +20000 (bet $10 to win $2,010 total)

Brooklyn Nets: +30000 (bet $10 to win $3,010 total)

Phoenix Suns: +40000 (bet $10 to win $4,010 total)

Chicago Bulls: +50000 (bet $10 to win $5,010 total)

Portland Trail Blazers: +50000 (bet $10 to win $5,010 total)

Washington Wizards: +70000 (bet $10 to win $7,010 total)

Charlotte Hornets: +70000 (bet $10 to win $7,010 total)

Utah Jazz: +70000 (bet $10 to win $7,010 total)

