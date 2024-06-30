National Basketball Association 2024 NBA free agency grades, analysis: Evaluating every major signing Updated Jun. 30, 2024 6:58 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

The draft has concluded and the drama is just beginning, as a new NBA league year is upon us. Players are cashing in as teams prepare for a rapidly expanding salary cap in the wake of new broadcast rights deals.

The FOX Sports NBA crew evaluates the biggest signings of this year's free agency class and grades each move.

Players are listed according to their rank in FOX Sports' top 20 free agent list.

OG Anunoby : Re-signed with the Knicks for five years, $212.5 million

ADVERTISEMENT

Grade: B+

This is a lot of money for a 3-and-D role player, no matter how good he is in that role, but with the Sixers and their max cap space lurking, the Knicks had no choice. And New York does deserve credit here for getting ​​Anunoby in under a full max (which would have been for $245 million).

Simply put: Anunoby is essential to what the Knicks are building. When they had him on the court last season, they outscored opponents by an absurd 23.9 points per 100 non-garbage-time possessions, according to Cleaning the Glass . With him and Bridges now surrounding Brunson, the Knicks are a legitimate threat to win the East. — Weitzman

James Harden : Re-signed with the Clippers for two-years, $70 million.

Grade: B

This contact is fully guaranteed and contains a player option in the second season, according to a league source. Harden, who turns 35 in August, is not the player he once was but he’s still an effective and, at times, elite offensive force; he averaged 16.6 points and 8.5 assists in 72 games for the Clippers last season. And this is a good job by Harden getting a player option for next season. The Clippers’ approach here, however, is strange. It’s not that bringing back Harden is a bad decision, but it is strange to prioritize Harden over George. Clearly, the Clippers have decided that they’re okay spending money on short term deals. Time will tell whether or not that’s the right decision. — Weitzman.

Immanuel Quickley : Re-signed with Raptors for five years, $175 million

Grade: B+

This number seems high but will look better as the cap grows due to the NBA’s new media deal. Quickley isn’t a star, but he’s a good combo guard who fits well alongside Scottie Barnes. In his 38 appearances for the Raptors last season, he averaged 18.6 points and 6.8 assists per game and drilled 39.5 percent of his deep looks. He’s also an excellent defender whose teams have typically performed better with him on the floor. — Weitzman

Nic Claxton: Re-signed with Nets for four years, $100 million

Grade: B+

Yes, the Nets are initiating a full-on teardown, but there is a salary floor and locking Claxton in on a deal that will become more team-friendly as the cap increases is a good piece of business. Claxton is good. He’s been a 12-points, 9-rebounds, 2-blocks per game guy over the past two seasons and is just 25 years old. He’s a little thin to bang down low with the NBA’s biggest players, but is an excellent rim protector and as adept at switching onto the perimeter as any center in the league. The Nets can either keep him as a piece moving forward, or, given that he’s now signed, they can flip him for assets down the line. — Weitzman

Patrick Williams : Re-signed with Bulls for five years, $90 million

Grade: C+

The Bulls drafted Williams with the No. 4 pick in the 2020 draft, and he’s thus far failed to live up to that billing. The past two seasons he’s averaged 10 points per game while failing to do much else (just four rebounds and 1.5 assists per game last season). He turns 23 in August, so he’s still young, and he’s a good athlete who’s flashed a solid stroke from deep (40% on 3s last season on 3.4 attempts) but this is purely an upside play, and a dangerous one given the limitations of the new CBA.

It’s also worth noting that the Bulls front office giving him this extension is the same one that drafted him in 2020. In other words: there was no chance they would let him walk and admit that the pick was a whiff. That’s probably how Williams was able to get that fifth year as a player option; he had leverage. — Weitzman

Ric Bucher is an NBA writer for FOX Sports. He previously wrote for Bleacher Report, ESPN The Magazine and The Washington Post and has written two books, "Rebound," on NBA forward Brian Grant's battle with young onset Parkinson's, and "Yao: A Life In Two Worlds." He also has a daily podcast, "On The Ball with Ric Bucher." Follow him on Twitter @ RicBucher .

Melissa Rohlin is an NBA writer for FOX Sports. She previously covered the league for Sports Illustrated, the Los Angeles Times, the Bay Area News Group and the San Antonio Express-News. Follow her on Twitter @ melissarohlin .

Yaron Weitzman is an NBA writer for FOX Sports and the author of Tanking to the Top: The Philadelphia 76ers and the Most Audacious Process in the History of Professional Sports . Follow him on Twitter @YaronWeitzman .

share