National Basketball Association 2024-25 NBA odds: Phoenix Suns best bet to make playoffs Published Jan. 23, 2025 2:22 p.m. ET

The NBA has had a strange season, with the Cavs leading the Celtics in the East by a staggering amount of games and the top three teams in the West — based on record — are OKC, Houston and Memphis.

Yeah, weird. But it’s about to get even stranger.

By all accounts, the Suns are on the cusp of trading for Jimmy Butler from Miami. It’s a convoluted deal that might involve four or five teams. At this point, you just have to assume it’ll get done.

It’s unclear what all the picks are and which players are going where, but it seems like the Suns will be losing Bradley Beal and acquiring Butler.

What does that lead to? Of course, a betting opportunity.

The Suns are 10th in the West as of Jan. 23, sitting at 22-21. Phoenix has a negative point differential, and nobody seems impressed by this team. It lacks interior defense, leadership, and Beal (who has a no-trade clause) has been a disaster.

Lastly, Phoenix is 24th in defensive efficiency; it was 12th last year.

But remember, the Suns are trading for Butler, a gritty small forward who can defend multiple positions.

And Playoff Jimmy? That’s a real thing.

Even though we don’t know who will move on in the Butler trade, all signs point to Phoenix landing Jimmy Buckets, and we can assume Devin Booker and Kevin Durant will not be going anywhere.

How good would that trio be?

Monday, the Suns were +100 to make the playoffs.

After the trade with Utah to acquire more draft picks, the Suns moved to -105.

As of Jan. 23, they’re -110 to make the playoffs.

With half a season left, there’s really only one way the Suns miss the playoffs and that's if they have multiple injuries to their stars. And then look at what's happening to potential playoff teams in the West. The Mavs are beat up, who knows when Luka Doncic will be back, and the Warriors are one Steph Curry injury away from having to work to climb back into contention.

Considering all of this, the Suns making the playoffs feels like a lock.

PICK: Suns (-110) to make the playoffs

