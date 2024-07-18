National Basketball Association
2024-25 NBA odds: Knicks open with highest win total since 1997-98
2024-25 NBA odds: Knicks open with highest win total since 1997-98

Updated Jul. 18, 2024 3:33 p.m. ET

Last year, the New York Knicks posted their best regular-season record since the 2012-2013 campaign, when they finished 54-28. 

In his second season with the Knicks, Jalen Brunson led N.Y. to the two-seed in the Eastern Conference with a 50-32 record, soaring past their 45.5 preseason projected win total. 

The Knicks defeated the 76ers in the first round of the playoffs before falling to the Pacers in Game 7 of the Eastern Conference semifinals. 

Looking ahead to next season, the Knicks are tied for the third-highest Over/Under win total at 52.5, only trailing the defending champion Boston Celtics and the Oklahoma City Thunder

They opened with their highest Over/Under win total since the 1997-98 season. 

The Knicks made a few massive offseason moves to help build off last season's success, dealing five first-round picks to Brooklyn for one of the NBA's best two-way players in Mikal Bridges

Additionally, N.Y. resigned OG Anunoby to a five-year deal worth 212.5 million. He averaged 14.7 points, 4.2 rebounds, and 2.1 assists per game last season for the Knicks.

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the Knicks are currently +950 to win the NBA Finals. 

Follow along with FOX Sports for the latest news on the NBA and other sports.

