2023 NBA playoff odds
Twelve teams have confirmed their spot in the NBA playoffs.
Eight other squads are in this week's play-in tournament, with the four survivors advancing to the first round.
The losers of the two games between the ninth and 10th seeds are eliminated. The winners of the two games between the seventh and eighth seeds advance to the first round.
The two losers of Tuesday's games will play the winners from Wednesday's games, with the winners advancing to the first round and the losers entering the draft lottery.
Which teams are you backing to advance to the playoff round?
Here's a look at the play-in tournament pairings and the odds to win the first-round matchups that are set, with odds at FOX Bet:
All times ET
PLAY-IN TOURNAMENT
Eastern Conference
No. 8 Atlanta Hawks at No. 7 Miami Heat (7:30 p.m. Tuesday, TNT)
Point spread: Heat -5 (Heat favored to win by more than 5 points, otherwise Hawks cover)
Moneyline: Heat -213 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $14.69 total); Hawks +150 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $25 total)
Total scoring over/under: 226.5 points scored by both teams combined
NOTE: The Heat went 3-1 vs. the Hawks this season, with a point per game differential of +2.5 in those matchups.
Will Heat make playoff round?
Yes: -750 (bet $10 to win $11.33 total) | No: +500 (bet $10 to win $60 total)
Will Hawks make playoff round?
Yes: -310 (bet $10 to win $13.23 total) | No: +240 (bet $10 to win $34 total)
No. 10 Chicago Bulls at No. 9 Toronto Raptors (7 p.m. Wednesday, ESPN)
Point spread: Raptors -5 (Raptors favored to win by more than 5 points, otherwise Bulls cover)
Moneyline: Raptors -227 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $14.41 total); Bulls +160 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $26 total)
Total scoring over/under: 215.5 points scored by both teams combined
NOTE: The Raptors went 2-1 vs. the Bulls this season, with a point-per-game differential of +0.3 in those matchups.
Game 3: Toronto-Chicago winner at Atlanta-Miami loser, 7 or 7:30 p.m. Friday (TV TBD)
Will Raptors make playoff round?
Yes: +235 (bet $10 to win $33.50 total) | No: -300 (bet $10 to win $13.33 total)
Will Bulls make playoff round?
Yes: +600 (bet $10 to win $70 total) | No: -900 (bet $10 to win $11.11 total)
Western Conference
No. 8 Minnesota Timberwolves at No. 7 Los Angeles Lakers (10 p.m. Tuesday, TNT)
Point spread: Lakers -7.5 (Lakers favored to win by more than 7.5 points, otherwise Timberwolves cover)
Moneyline: Lakers -333 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $13 total); Timberwolves +220 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $32 total)
Total scoring over/under: 230.5 points scored by both teams combined
NOTE: The Wolves went 2-1 vs. the Lakers this season, winning by nine points in each of their wins.
Will Lakers make playoff round?
Yes: -2500 (bet $10 to win $10.40 total) | No: +1100 (bet $10 to win $120 total)
Will Timberwolves make playoff round?
Yes: -300 (bet $10 to win $13.33 total) | No: +235 (bet $10 to win $33.50 total)
No. 10 Oklahoma City Thunder at No. 9 New Orleans Pelicans (9:30 p.m. Wednesday, ESPN)
Point spread: Pelicans -5 (Pelicans favored to win by more than 5 points, otherwise Thunder cover)
Moneyline: Pelicans -227 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $14.41 total); Thunder +160 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $26 total)
Total scoring over/under: 228.5 points scored by both teams combined
NOTE: The Pelicans went 3-1 vs. the Thunder this season but OKC's victory against New Orleans saw the Thunder win by 14 points. The three wins for the Pelicans were by a combined 10 points.
Game 3: New Orleans-Oklahoma City winner at Minnesota-Los Angeles loser, 9:30 or 10 p.m. Friday (TV TBD)
Will Pelicans make playoff round?
Yes: +300 (bet $10 to win $40 total) | No: -425 (bet $10 to win $12.35 total)
Will Thunder make playoff round?
Yes: +600 (bet $10 to win $70 total) | No: -900 (bet $10 to win $11.11 total)
ODDS TO WIN FIRST-ROUND SERIES
Eastern Conferences
76ers: -1000 (bet $10 to win $11 total)
Nets: +600 (bet $10 to win $70 total)
No. 4 Cavaliers vs. No. 5 Knicks
Cavaliers: -213 (bet $10 to win $14.69 total)
Knicks: +175 (bet $10 to win $27.50 total)
Western Conference
No. 3 Kings vs. No. 6 Warriors
Warriors: -263 (bet $10 to win $13.80 total)
Kings: +215 (bet $10 to win $31.50 total)
Suns: -667 (bet $10 to win $11.50 total)
Clippers: +450 (bet $10 to win $55 total)
