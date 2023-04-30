National Basketball Association 2023 NBA odds: 76ers-Celtics East semifinal lines, spreads Published Apr. 30, 2023 4:02 p.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

With the top-seeded Milwaukee Bucks on vacation, all eyes will be on the Philadelphia 76ers-Boston Celtics conference semifinal series to see who will emerge as the favorite from the Eastern Conference.

Game 1 of the NBA best-of-seven series will be Monday in Boston.

The Celtics won three of the four games against the Sixers this season.

The longtime rivals have met twice in the previous five postseasons, with Boston taking both.

Here's a look at the series from a betting perspective, with odds at FOX Bet:

76ers at Celtics, 7:30 p.m. ET Monday, TNT (series opener)

Point spread: Celtics -10 (Celtics favored to win by more than 10 points, otherwise 76ers cover)

Moneyline: Celtics -556 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $11.80 total); 76ers +333 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $43.30 total)

Total scoring over/under: 213.5 points scored by both teams combined

SERIES WINNER

Celtics -500 (bet $10 to win $12 total)

76ers +350 (bet $10 to win $45 total)

Also in the spotlight for the series is Philadelphia star center Joel Embiid. The betting favorite to win NBA MVP, Embiid sprained his right knee in Game 3 against the Brooklyn Nets. Embiid finished that game but sat out the series-clinching Game 4.

The good news for the Sixers is they have had plenty of time to rest and rehabilitate. They last played on April 22.

The bad is, reports say it wasn't enough time as Embiid is doubtful for the series opener.

"He didn’t do anything today," Sixers coach Doc Rivers said after Saturday’s practice. "I’ll say this, if I was a betting man, I would probably say doubtful for at least Game 1, but we’ll see."

Due to Embiid's status, the Sixers have moved from 4.5 to 7.5 to currently 10-point underdogs.

The franchises have been rivals since the first jump ball after the Syracuse Nationals joined the NBA in 1946 (they moved to Philadelphia in 1963). The Celtics lead the all-time playoff series between the teams, 62-47.

Here is the schedule for the series (all times ET):

Game 1: 76ers at Celtics, 7:30 p.m. Monday, TNT

Game 2: 76ers at Celtics, 8 p.m. Wednesday, TNT

Game 3: Celtics at 76ers, 7:30 p.m. Friday, ESPN

Game 4: Celtics at 76ers, 3:30 p.m. May 7, ESPN

Game 5: 76ers at Celtics, TBD May 9, TNT *

Game 6: Celtics at 76ers, TBD May 11, ESPN *

Game 7: 76ers at Celtics, TBD May 14, TV TBD *

* = if necessary

Regular-season results

Oct. 18: Celtics 126, 76ers 117

Feb. 8: Celtics 106, 76ers 99

Feb. 25: Celtics 110, 76ers 97

April 4: 76ers 103, Celtics 101

