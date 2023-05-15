National Basketball Association 2023 NBA Draft Order: Spurs land No. 1 overall pick, win Victor Wembanyama sweepstakes Updated May. 16, 2023 8:29 p.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

The NBA Draft Lottery is complete and the San Antonio Spurs will have the No. 1 pick in the 2023 NBA Draft .

Here is the full NBA Draft order detailing a full list of draft picks from pick 1 to 59.

When is the 2023 NBA Draft?

The NBA Draft will be held on Thursday, June 22, 2023 at 8 p.m. ET on ESPN.

2023 NBA Draft Order:

1. San Antonio Spurs

2. Charlotte Hornets

3. Portland Trail Blazers

4. Houston Rockets

5. Detroit Pistons

6. Orlando Magic

7. Indiana Pacers

8. Washington Wizards

9. Utah Jazz

10. Dallas Mavericks

11. Chicago Bulls

12. Oklahoma City Thunder

13. Toronto Raptors

14. New Orleans Pelicans

15. Atlanta Hawks

16. Minnesota Timberwolves (to Utah)

17. Los Angeles Lakers

18. Miami Heat

19. Golden State Warriors

20. LA Clippers (to Houston)

21. Phoenix Suns (to Brooklyn)

22. Brooklyn Nets

23. New York Knicks (to Portland)

24. Sacramento Kings

25. Memphis Grizzlies

26. Cleveland Cavaliers (to Indiana)

27. Denver Nuggets (to Charlotte via New York and Oklahoma City)

28. Philadelphia 76ers (to Utah via Brooklyn)

29. Boston Celtics (to Indiana)

30. Milwaukee Bucks (to the LA Clippers via Houston)

Second Round Order: Picks 31-58

31. Detroit

32/33. San Antonio

32/33. Houston (to (a) Boston via Memphis, or (b) Indiana)

34. Charlotte (to Charlotte via Philadelphia and Atlanta)

35. Portland (to (a) Boston via Atlanta, the LA Clippers, Detroit, and Cleveland, or (b) Oklahoma City via Boston, Atlanta, the LA Clippers, Detroit, and Cleveland)

36. Orlando

37/38. Washington (to Oklahoma City via New Orleans)

37/38. Indiana (to Sacramento)

39. Utah (to Charlotte via New York)

40. Dallas (to Denver via Oklahoma City)

41/42. Oklahoma City (to Charlotte via New York and Boston)

41/42. Chicago (to Washington via the Los Angeles Lakers and Washington)

43. Atlanta (to Portland)

44. Toronto (to San Antonio)

45. Minnesota (to Memphis)

46. New Orleans (to Atlanta)

47. Los Angeles Lakers

48. LA Clippers

49. Golden State (to Cleveland via Utah and New Orleans)

50. Miami (to (a) Indiana via Houston, Memphis, and Dallas, or (b) Oklahoma City via Boston, Memphis, and Dallas)

51. Brooklyn

52. Phoenix

53. New York (to Minnesota via Charlotte)

54. Sacramento

55. Cleveland (to Indiana via Milwaukee and Detroit)

56. Memphis

57. Boston (to Washington via Charlotte)

58. Milwaukee

Note: The 2023 NBA Draft will have 58 total selections over two rounds. Two second round picks were forfeited by the Philadelphia 76ers and the Chicago Bulls due to violating rules for free agency discussions.

