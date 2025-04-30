NASCAR Cup Series 2025 NASCAR odds: Kyle Larson favored to win Würth 400, William Byron closing in Updated Apr. 30, 2025 11:04 a.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

The NASCAR Cup Series heads to Texas Motor Speedway this weekend for the Würth 400 and fans can watch all the exciting action on FS1.

When it comes to the odds, bettors can also dive into that action and place wagers on which driver they think has what it takes to win outright.

Last week at Talladega, Austin Cindric got into victory lane. And two weeks before that, Kyle Larson won at Bristol.

Will Cindric (+8000) get back-to-back victories, or can the favorite Larson (+500) get his third win of the season this weekend at Texas? Another driver to watch is William Byron (+600), who's right behind Larson on the board.

Let's dive into the odds at DraftKings Sportsbook as of April 30.

Würth 400 2025

Kyle Larson : +500 (bet $10 to win $60 total)

William Byron : +600 (bet $10 to win $70 total)

Tyler Reddick : +750 (bet $10 to win $85 total)

Denny Hamlin : +800 (bet $10 to win $90 total)

Christopher Bell : +800 (bet $10 to win $90 total)

Ryan Blaney : +900 (bet $10 to win $100 total)

Joey Logano : +1400 (bet $10 to win $150 total)

Chase Briscoe : +1400 (bet $10 to win $150 total)

Kyle Busch : +1600 (bet $10 to win $170 total)

Bubba Wallace : +1800 (bet $10 to win $190 total)

Chase Elliott : +2000 (bet $10 to win $210 total)

Alex Bowman : +2200 (bet $10 to win $230 total)

Ty Gibbs : +2500 (bet $10 to win $260 total)

Ross Chastain : +2800 (bet $10 to win $290 total)

Josh Berry : +3000 (bet $10 to win $310 total)

Chris Buescher : +3000 (bet $10 to win $310 total)

Brad Keselowski : +3500 (bet $10 to win $360 total)

Daniel Suarez : +4000 (bet $10 to win $410 total)

Carson Hocevar : +7000 (bet $10 to win $710 total)

Austin Cindric : +8000 (bet $10 to win $810 total)

Ryan Preece : +9000 (bet $10 to win $910 total)

Noah Gragson : +9000 (bet $10 to win $910 total)

Erik Jones : +9000 (bet $10 to win $910 total)

Austin Dillon : +9000 (bet $10 to win $910 total)

AJ Allmendinger : +10000 (bet $10 to win $1,010 total)

Michael McDowell : +13000 (bet $10 to win $1,310 total)

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. : +15000 (bet $10 to win $1,510 total)

Zane Smith : +15000 (bet $10 to win $1,510 total)

Justin Haley : +20000 (bet $10 to win $2,010 total)

John Hunter Nemechek : +20000 (bet $10 to win $2,010 total)

Jesse Love : +20000 (bet $10 to win $2,010 total)

Todd Gilliland : +20000 (bet $10 to win $2,010 total)

Riley Herbst : +30000 (bet $10 to win $3,010 total)

Cole Custer : +30000 (bet $10 to win $3,010 total)

Cody Ware : +30000 (bet $10 to win $3,010 total)

Chad Finchum: +30000 (bet $10 to win $3,010 total)

Ty Dillon : +30000 (bet $10 to win $3,010 total)

Shane van Gisbergen : +30000 (bet $10 to win $3,010 total)



