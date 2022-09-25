NASCAR Cup Series
NASCAR Playoffs: Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 500 top moments
NASCAR Cup Series

NASCAR Playoffs: Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 500 top moments

11 mins ago

The 2022 NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs Round of 12 kicked off Sunday with the Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 500 in Forth Worth, Texas.

It was the fourth race of a 10-week stretch of competition that ends in Arizona in November, when just four drivers will compete in the highly anticipated NASCAR Cup Series Championship at Phoenix Raceway.

The 12 drivers who were part of the playoff field in Sunday's race — ordered by points at end of Bristol — included Christopher Bell, William ByronDenny Hamlin, Chase Elliott, Kyle Larson, Ross Chastain, Joey Logano, Alex Bowman, Ryan Blaney, Chase Briscoe, Daniel Suárez and Austin Cindric

The four drivers eliminated after the Round of 16 competition: Tyler Reddick, Kyle Busch, Austin Dillon and Kevin Harvick.

Here are the top moments from Texas Motor Speedway:

Crank it Up!

Green flag up

We're underway in Texas!

Martin Truex Jr. loses control

Truex lost control on Turn 4 on Lap 40, triggering the first caution of the day.

Caution flag back out – quickly

Shortly after Truex lost control, another veteran did the same. This time it was Kyle Busch, who hit the wall on Turn 4 on Lap 49. Busch quickly drove back to the garage.

Another one

Yet another car lost control, as Ricky Stenhouse Jr. spun off the track on Lap 56. 

Stay tuned for updates.

