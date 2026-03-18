2026 NASCAR Odds: Denny Hamlin Opens as Early Favorite for Darlington

Darlington was good to Denny Hamlin in 2025. In the spring race, he took the checkered flag and when the Cup Series went back in the fall, he finished seventh.

And presently, the momentum is all his, as he comes into this weekend's race after holding off the field for a big win at Las Vegas.

Can Hamlin keep it going at Darlington on Sunday, or will another driver get into Victory Lane (3 p.m. ET, FS1)?

Here are the early odds at DraftKings Sports book as of March 18.

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GOODYEAR 400

Denny Hamlin : +550 (bet $10 to win $65 total)

Kyle Larson : +600 (bet $10 to win $70 total)

Tyler Reddick : +650 (bet $10 to win $75 total)

Chase Briscoe : +700 (bet $10 to win $80 total)

William Byron : +800 (bet $10 to win $90 total)

Ryan Blaney : +900 (bet $10 to win $100 total)

Christopher Bell : +900 (bet $10 to win $100 total)

Chase Elliott : +1400 (bet $10 to win $150 total)

Joey Logano : +1800 (bet $10 to win $190 total)

Ross Chastain : +2000 (bet $10 to win $210 total)

Chris Buescher : +2500 (bet $10 to win $260 total)

Bubba Wallace : +2500 (bet $10 to win $260 total)

Ty Gibbs : +3000 (bet $10 to win $310 total)

Kyle Busch : +3000 (bet $10 to win $310 total)

Brad Keselowski : +3000 (bet $10 to win $310 total)

Carson Hocevar : +4000 (bet $10 to win $410 total)

Erik Jones : +5000 (bet $10 to win $510 total)

Ryan Preece : +6000 (bet $10 to win $610 total)

Connor Zilisch: +6000 (bet $10 to win $610 total)

Josh Berry : +6500 (bet $10 to win $660 total)

Austin Cindric : +6500 (bet $10 to win $660 total)

Justin Allgaier: +8000 (bet $10 to win $810 total)

John Hunter Nemechek : +10000 (bet $10 to win $1,010 total)

AJ Allmendinger : +10000 (bet $10 to win $1,010 total)

Zane Smith : +11000 (bet $10 to win $1,110 total)

Shane van Gisbergen : +13000 (bet $10 to win $1,310 total)

Noah Gragson : +13000 (bet $10 to win $1,310 total)

Daniel Suarez : +13000 (bet $10 to win $1,310 total)

Michael McDowell : +15000 (bet $10 to win $1,510 total)

Austin Dillon : +15000 (bet $10 to win $1,510 total)

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. : +20000 (bet $10 to win $2,010 total)

Cody Ware : +20000 (bet $10 to win $2,010 total)

Todd Gilliland: +25000 (bet $10 to win $2,510 total)

Ty Dillon : +40000 (bet $10 to win $4,010 total)

Riley Herbst : +40000 (bet $10 to win $4,010 total)

Cole Custer : +40000 (bet $10 to win $4,010 total)

Timmy Hill: +70000 (bet $10 to win $7,010 total)

The Favorite: Denny Hamlin's NASCAR season is off to a solid start. He's got three top-10 finishes and two top fives. And as noted above, he was able to hold off Chase Elliott toward the end of the race at Las Vegas to get his first win of the year. He has also led 152 laps so far this year and has an average finish of 12th.

Denny Hamlin won the spring race at Darlington in 2025, and based on the odds, the checkered flag could be his again in 2026.

One to Watch: William Byron is one that fans will be watching at Darlington. The Hendrick driver tends to run strong at this track. In the spring of last year, he had the fastest lap (29.39) and finished second behind Hamlin. And like Hamlin, Byron has some momentum coming into this race. He finished third last weekend at Las Vegas after starting ninth and leading 26 laps on the day.