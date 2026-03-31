Daniel Dye Reinstated to Race but Parts Ways with Kaulig

NASCAR has reinstated Daniel Dye, but Dye will no longer drive for Kaulig Racing.

The 22-year-old Dye missed one truck race under an indefinite suspension before completing sensitivity training for comments he made on a livestream. He mocked the voice of INDYCAR driver David Malukas, made inferences about Malukas’ sexuality (inferences that apparently had no basis in fact) and raised his voice octaves in tone in a way of making fun of gay men.

After NASCAR announced his reinstatement, both Dye and Kaulig announced Tuesday in separate statements he was leaving the team. Kaulig named former Cup driver Corey LaJoie as Dye’s replacement in the No. 10 truck for the remainder of the season. LaJoie has driven for the team in its "free agent" No. 25 truck, which will have Ty Dillon in that role instead of LaJoie this weekend at Rockingham Speedway.

When he was suspended, Dye put out a statement apologizing for his words. In a social media post Tuesday, Dye indicated he needed a career reset.

Dye finished second in the 2022 ARCA standings and was 10th in the 2024 truck standings. He was 20th in the O’Reilly Series last year driving for Kaulig.

"After a lot of honest self-reflection and guidance from mentors I trust, I’ve decided the smartest move for my career is to realign my focus on my long-term objective of becoming a successful driver at the highest level of stock car racing," Dye said in a statement.