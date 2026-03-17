Second Thoughts: Daniel Dye Learns Words and Actions Matter

The Daniel Dye suspension shows, once again, that NASCAR drivers need to be aware of what they say on social media, how their actions and words can be harmful and that NASCAR is willing to act when it determines a line has been crossed.

As Dye was going through trading cars with fellow driver Brent Crews while watching an INDYCAR telecast on the streaming platform Whatnot, Dye mocked the voice of INDYCAR driver David Malukas. Dye, a driver for Kaulig Racing in the truck series, made inferences about Malukas’ sexuality, apparently not rooted in fact, and raised his voice octaves, seemingly mocking stereotypes of gay men.

The stream took place Monday night, and after a clip appeared online Tuesday, NASCAR and Kaulig Racing both announced indefinite suspensions of Dye by the early evening. NASCAR will require Dye to undergo sensitivity training, which is tailored to the individual and does not have a specific length.

NASCAR’s code of conduct rules include the following: "NASCAR Members shall not make or cause to be made a public statement or communication that criticizes, ridicules, or otherwise disparages another person based upon that person’s race, color, creed, national origin, gender, sexual orientation, marital status, religion, age, or handicapping condition."

NASCAR driver Daniel Dye has been indefinitely suspended for his online remarks.

Dye posted a lengthy statement on social media, apologizing to Malukas, a driver now for Team Penske who finished second in the Indianapolis 500 last year driving for A.J. Foyt Racing.

"I chose my words poorly, and I understand why it upset people," Dye said in his statement. "I’m sorry to anyone who was offended. ... I didn’t think enough before I spoke, and in no way meant any harm.

"I know that intention does not erase impact and I need to do better."

The damage Dye has done to his career remains to be seen. Dye was 13th in the series standings after three races, not great but on par with teammates Butterbean Queen and Justin Haley.

When Dye returns after completing the sensitivity training likely will be up to Kaulig — and more than likely up to Ram, which sponsors the five-car Kaulig operation as part of the manufacturer’s entry into the series this year.

He likely will get another chance — virtually everyone suspended under this policy has returned to the sport — whether that is at Kaulig or with another team. Dye vowed that he is "taking meaning steps to ensure my actions reflect respect and inclusivity going forward."

NASCAR will need to make sure that he is sincere. That is why the sensitivity training is tailored to the individual and how they respond to the assignments.

As the saying goes, there is freedom of speech, but that doesn’t mean freedom from consequences — and is specifically about government infringement. NASCAR (and the teams and the companies that sponsor them) rely on the drivers to help build their brands. Actions and words matter. Daniel Dye just learned that the hard way.