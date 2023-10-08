NASCAR Cup Series Bank of America ROVAL 400 live updates: Top moments from Charlotte Updated Oct. 8, 2023 2:24 p.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

The NASCAR Cup Series ' 10-race playoff schedule continues Sunday with the Bank of America ROVAL 400 at Charlotte Motor Speedway, and we've got you covered with all the action from start to finish!

NASCAR's top stars are battling it out over 109 laps on the 17-turn, 2.32-mile road course in Concord, North Carolina.

It's the third and final race of the round of 12. The 12-driver playoff field includes William Byron (won Texas), Ryan Blaney (won Talladega), Denny Hamlin , Christopher Bell , Chris Buescher , Tyler Reddick , Bubba Wallace , Ross Chastain and Kyle Busch . Falling out of the top 12 after the second round was Joey Logano, Ricky Stenhouse Jr., Michael McDowell and Kevin Harvick — all of whom will aim to get back on track Sunday.

The four winless drivers in the round and lowest in the standings will be eliminated from championship contention. You can find a full list of winners so far this year, as well as the season's remaining schedule here.

Follow our live coverage below!

Here we go!

Giving the command for Sunday's race was WWE star Liv Morgan.

Stay tuned for updates!

PRE-RACE

Setting the stage

Ahead of the action, FOX Sports' Bob Pockrass broke down who and what to keep an eye out for in Sunday's race.

