NASCAR Cup Series
Bank of America ROVAL 400 live updates: Top moments from Charlotte
NASCAR Cup Series

Bank of America ROVAL 400 live updates: Top moments from Charlotte

Updated Oct. 8, 2023 2:24 p.m. ET

The NASCAR Cup Series' 10-race playoff schedule continues Sunday with the Bank of America ROVAL 400 at Charlotte Motor Speedway, and we've got you covered with all the action from start to finish!

NASCAR's top stars are battling it out over 109 laps on the 17-turn, 2.32-mile road course in Concord, North Carolina.

It's the third and final race of the round of 12. The 12-driver playoff field includes William Byron (won Texas), Ryan Blaney (won Talladega), Denny Hamlin, Christopher Bell, Chris Buescher, Tyler Reddick, Bubba Wallace, Ross Chastain and Kyle Busch. Falling out of the top 12 after the second round was Joey Logano, Ricky Stenhouse Jr., Michael McDowell and Kevin Harvick  — all of whom will aim to get back on track Sunday. 

The four winless drivers in the round and lowest in the standings will be eliminated from championship contention. You can find a full list of winners so far this year, as well as the season's remaining schedule here.

ADVERTISEMENT

Follow our live coverage below!

Here we go!

Giving the command for Sunday's race was WWE star Liv Morgan.

Stay tuned for updates!

PRE-RACE

Setting the stage

Ahead of the action, FOX Sports' Bob Pockrass broke down who and what to keep an eye out for in Sunday's race.

[Do you want more great stories delivered right to you? Here's how you can create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow your favorite leagues, teams and players and receive a personalized newsletter in your inbox daily.]

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience
NASCAR Cup Series
share
Get more from NASCAR Cup Series Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: AP Top 25: Oklahoma jumps to No. 5 after win over Texas

AP Top 25: Oklahoma jumps to No. 5 after win over Texas

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBUSFL USFL
Top Shows
Undisputed UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsUSFL USFL
Quick Links
2023 MLB Playoffs Image 2023 MLB Playoffs2023 Heisman Watch Image 2023 Heisman Watch2023 NFL Power Rankings Image 2023 NFL Power Rankings2023 NBA Preseason Schedule Image 2023 NBA Preseason ScheduleNASCAR Playoffs Image 2023 NASCAR PlayoffsColorado Buffaloes football image Colorado Buffaloes Football
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2023 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes