2026 NASCAR Odds: Will Shane van Gisbergen Bounce Back At Sonoma?

The NASCAR Cup Series heads to Sonoma on Sunday, June 28 for the last road-course race of the season.

Can Shane van Gisbergen bounce back after a disappointing race at San Diego?

Here are the early odds at DraftKings Sportsbook as of June 24.

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Toyota/Save Mart 350

Shane van Gisbergen : -150 (bet $10 to win $16.67 total)

Tyler Reddick : +850 (bet $10 to win $95 total)

Connor Zilisch: +850 (bet $10 to win $95 total)

Kyle Larson : +900 (bet $10 to win $100 total)

Ryan Blaney : +1400 (bet $10 to win $150 total)

Michael McDowell : +1500 (bet $10 to win $160 total)

Ty Gibbs : +2000 (bet $10 to win $210 total)

Chase Briscoe : +2000 (bet $10 to win $210 total)

William Byron : +2200 (bet $10 to win $230 total)

Chris Buescher : +2200 (bet $10 to win $230 total)

AJ Allmendinger : +2200 (bet $10 to win $230 total)

Chase Elliott : +3500 (bet $10 to win $360 total)

Christopher Bell : +4500 (bet $10 to win $460 total)

Daniel Suárez : +5000 (bet $10 to win $510 total)

Ross Chastain : +5500 (bet $10 to win $560 total)

Carson Hocevar : +6000 (bet $10 to win $610 total)

Ryan Preece : +9000 (bet $10 to win $910 total)

Denny Hamlin : +9000 (bet $10 to win $910 total)

Bubba Wallace : +9000 (bet $10 to win $910 total)

Austin Hill: +9000 (bet $10 to win $910 total)

Zane Smith : +10000 (bet $10 to win $1,010 total)

Joey Logano : +10000 (bet $10 to win $1,010 total)

Alex Bowman: +11000 (bet $10 to win $1,110 total)

Todd Gilliland: +13000 (bet $10 to win $1,310 total)

Austin Cindric : +13000 (bet $10 to win $1,310 total)

Riley Herbst : +15000 (bet $10 to win $1,510 total)

John Hunter Nemechek : +15000 (bet $10 to win $1,510 total)

Brad Keselowski :: +15000 (bet $10 to win $1,510 total)

Austin Dillon : +20000 (bet $10 to win $2,010 total)

Erik Jones : +25000 (bet $10 to win $2,510 total)

Ty Dillon : +30000 (bet $10 to win $3,010 total)

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. : +30000 (bet $10 to win $3,010 total)

Noah Gragson : +30000 (bet $10 to win $3,010 total)

Josh Berry : +30000 (bet $10 to win $3,010 total)

Cole Custer : +30000 (bet $10 to win $3,010 total)

Cody Ware : +30000 (bet $10 to win $3,010 total)

Here's what to know about the oddsboard:



The Favorite

SVG closed as the heavy favorite at -225 to win NASCAR's inaugural race at Naval Base Coronado and started from the pole. However, a win wasn't in the cards for him. An accident ended his day early and Corey Heim got the win instead. Now, he's the clear favorite again, as the series heads into its final road course of the season. In 2025, he got into Victory Lane on five different road courses. SVG's only win this year came at Watkins Glen.

One To Watch

Kyle Larson is the defending Cup champion, and he leads all drivers in stage points. However, Larson hasn't gotten into Victory Lane at all this year. He does have seven top-five finishes, though, and has led 608 laps. He comes into this race after a strong third-place finish at last weekend's road course in San Diego.