4 Takeaways From Corey Heim's First Cup Victory At Historic Naval Base Coronado

Naval Base Coronado (Coronado, Calif.) — An event that could set the standard for future events was won by a driver who could set the standard for future racers.

NASCAR’s first-ever event on a military base was won by NASCAR Cup Series rookie-to-be Corey Heim, as he captured the win Sunday at Naval Base Coronado.

With prohibitive favorite Shane van Gisbergen out early because of an accident, it opened up the possibilities for potential winners. Heim, the defending truck series champion, got by former rival Carson Hocevar and then dueled with 23XI Racing teammate Tyler Reddick on his way to the win.

"It was hard to even process what just happened. ... It's just a fantastic feeling," Heim said in his post-race news conference about the moments after he won.

Here are my takeaways:

1. Coming Back To Coronado?

Could Cup return to Naval Base Coronado? (Getty Images)

NASCAR isn’t sure that it will return to Coronado next year. But the league left the San Diego area relatively happy with the way the event unfolded on the temporary 3.4-mile course that used both streets on the base and the tarmac.

Billed as a celebration to accompany the 250th birthday of both the United States and the U.S. Navy, the event attracted 50,000 fans Sunday and 125,000 during the weekend.

"We said from the start this is more than a race; this is a mission," NASCAR COO Ben Kennedy said in a post-race news conference. "I think we all looked around the room today and we said, ‘Mission has been accomplished.’"

2. Driver Of The Future?

Corey Heim celebrated after winning the NASCAR Anduril 250 at Naval Base Coronado. (Getty Images)

Heim is a 23-year-old driver who won in just his 13th career start. He is racing part-time in both Cup and trucks this year, while also doing much of the testing for Toyota. He's also doing simulator time for 23XI Racing.

He is considered one of the best prospects in recent years and showed again why, as he seemed unflappable late in the race while battling Reddick.

"We had pretty equal cars," Heim said. "He made the first mistake and that was it."

3. Favorites Falter

Shane van Gisbergen started from the pole but had an unfortunate end to his day. (Getty Images)

Shane van Gisbergen was the prohibitive favorite and his Trackhouse teammate Connor Zilisch is considered one of the best road-course racers on the circuit.

But both of them found themselves out early after Austin Hill ricocheted into Zilisch and van Gisbergen got collected in the aftermath. None of the three drivers returned to the race.

How frustrated was SVG? "I’m filthy," he said.

Zilisch indicated that Hill got overzealous and Hill didn’t argue that point.

"I just carried a little bit too much entry pace than what I've been doing all day, and just right when I touched him, and he got in the wall, it kind of sucked me into him," Hill told me after he exited the infield medical center, later adding, "That one’s on me."

4. First 1-2 Finish For 23XI

Bubba Wallace overcame a two-lap penalty to finish second. (Getty Images)

It was the first 1-2 finish for 23XI Racing, as Bubba Wallace finished second after overcoming a two-lap penalty for a wheel coming off his car early in the race.

Wallace didn’t have much for Heim, but his teammate Reddick did. Reddick actually looked like he was going to hold off Heim but Reddick hit the brakes, allowing Heim to remain the leader. Eventually, a flat tire relegated Reddick to 25th, and he saw his points lead drop to eight points over team co-owner Denny Hamlin with nine races left in the regular season.

Both Wallace and Reddick were disappointed in themselves, but especially Reddick.

"I certainly overdid it and ran him in the wall and initiated the contact, everything," Reddick said. "So, yeah, just not the way to race a teammate. ... We’re going down the wrong path right now and need to stop it."

4 ½. What’s Next: Sonoma

NASCAR remains in California for the final road course of the season, as it heads to Northern California to Sonoma Raceway, a 1.99-mile permanent road course.

It certainly will be a weekend where van Gisbergen will need to get the win, as he has dropped to 17th in the standings. He's the first driver currently outside the Chase bubble.