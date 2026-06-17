2026 NASCAR Odds: Shane van Gisbergen Favorite For San Diego Street Course

The theme of the 2026 NASCAR season lately has been Denny domination, as Hamlin has won the last three races, along with three consecutive poles.

Now the Cup series heads to Naval Base Coronado for the very first Anduril 250 — a street course competition in San Diego.

Will Denny Hamlin get into Victory Lane for the fourth time this season on Sunday, June 21, or will another driver secure the checkered flag?

Here are the latest odds at DraftKings Sportsbook as of June 17.

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Anduril 250 Race the Base 2026



Shane van Gisbergen : -160 (bet $10 to win $16.25 total)

Connor Zilisch: +650 (bet $10 to win $75 total)

Tyler Reddick : +900 (bet $10 to win $100 total)

Michael McDowell : +1400 (bet $10 to win $150 total)

Ty Gibbs : +1600 (bet $10 to win $170 total)

Kyle Larson : +1800 (bet $10 to win $190 total)

Chris Buescher : +2200 (bet $10 to win $230 total)

AJ Allmendinger : +2200 (bet $10 to win $230 total)

William Byron : +2200 (bet $10 to win $230 total)

Christopher Bell : +2800 (bet $10 to win $290 total)

Chase Elliott : +2800 (bet $10 to win $290 total)

Chase Briscoe : +3000 (bet $10 to win $310 total)

Ryan Blaney : +4000 (bet $10 to win $410 total)

Ross Chastain : +4000 (bet $10 to win $410 total)

Denny Hamlin : +4500 (bet $10 to win $460 total)

Kevin Magnussen: +5000 (bet $10 to win $510 total)

Daniel Suárez : +5500 (bet $10 to win $560 total)

Alex Bowman: +6000 (bet $10 to win $610 total)

Joey Logano : +9000 (bet $10 to win $910 total)

Cory Heim: +9000 (bet $10 to win $910 total)

Carson Hocevar : +9000 (bet $10 to win $910 total)

Austin Cindric : +9000 (bet $10 to win $910 total)

Brad Keselowski :: +10000 (bet $10 to win $1,010 total)

Ryan Preece : +11000 (bet $10 to win $1,110 total)

Erik Jones : +15000 (bet $10 to win $1,510 total)

Bubba Wallace : +15000 (bet $10 to win $1,510 total)

Todd Gilliland: +20000 (bet $10 to win $2,010 total)

John Hunter Nemechek : +20000 (bet $10 to win $2,010 total)

Jimmie Johnson: +20000 (bet $10 to win $2,010 total)

Austin Dillon : +20000 (bet $10 to win $2,010 total)

Zane Smith : +20000 (bet $10 to win $2,010 total)

Cole Custer : +30000 (bet $10 to win $3,010 total)

Austin Hill: +30000 (bet $10 to win $3,010 total)

Riley Herbst : +40000 (bet $10 to win $4,010 total)

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. : +40000 (bet $10 to win $4,010 total)

Noah Gragson : +40000 (bet $10 to win $4,010 total)

Josh Berry : +40000 (bet $10 to win $4,010 total)

Ty Dillon : +50000 (bet $10 to win $5,010 total)

Cody Ware : +50000 (bet $10 to win $5,010 total)

Here's what to know about the oddsboard:

The Favorite

Shane van Gisbergen opening as the favorite for the street course in San Diego is no surprise. He absolutely dominated the competition on street and road courses in 2025, winning an outstanding five of those races. His lone win this season came at Watkins Glen, the road course in Upstate New York. Currently, he sits 14th in the standings and has one pole (Watkins Glen).

One To Watch

Could Ty Gibbs get into Victory Lane this weekend Naval Base Coronado? He did finish third at Watkins Glen earlier this year and second at the Chicago Street Race in 2025. He had a solid finish at the road course at Sonoma in 2025, placing seventh. Gibbs got the very first victory of his NASCAR Cup Series career in April, winning at Bristol Motor Speedway. He's fifth in the standings heading into the weekend.